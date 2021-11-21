Seo Ye Ji’s new drama ‘Eve’s Scandal’ confirms lineup and starts filming

After six months of going under the radar, Seo Ye Ji has confirmed her new K-drama and will start filming on November 24, 2021. Titled Eve’s Scandal, tvN’s upcoming romance drama includes Park Byung Eun, Yoo Sun and Lee Sang Yeob as the main cast alongside Seo Ye Ji.

Eve’s Scandal marks Seo Ye Ji’s return to the entertainment industry after a scandal broke out in April this year with her then-boyfriend Kim Jung Hyun. She did not attend the press conference of her latest movie Recalled and even skipped the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards. The actress even dropped out of the upcoming drama, Island.

tvN’s new drama ‘Eve’s Scandal’ starring Seo Ye Ji to start filming from November 21

An insider from tvN told K-media outlet Hankook Ilbo that Eve’s Scandal main cast has been finalized as Seo Ye Ji (It’s Okay to Not Be Okay), Park Byung Eun (Voice 3), Yoo Sun (Don't Cry Mommy) and Lee Sang Yeob (While You Were Sleeping). Furthermore, Eve's Scandal started production on November 21, reported Star Today.

According to the same report, Seo Ye Ji will visit the sets and start filming Eve's Scandal on November 24.

Fans are in awe of the actress surviving cancel culture and returning stronger than ever.

Mich Ahjumma! @kdrama_ahjumma



Seo Yea Ji survived cancel culture and she is coming back stronger and harder than before!



#SeoYeaJi It is not easy, it's almost impossible for women in Korea but she made it happen in less than a year,Seo Yea Ji survived cancel culture and she is coming back stronger and harder than before! It is not easy, it's almost impossible for women in Korea but she made it happen in less than a year,Seo Yea Ji survived cancel culture and she is coming back stronger and harder than before!#SeoYeaJi https://t.co/S2Wqv5Kck9

k. 🌷 @yiseoyeaji

5,352 hours.

321,120 minutes.

19,267,200 seconds.



And seo yeaji is back.



Just like that, she cancelled cancel culture, and she did that in silence.



#SeoYeaJi #SeoYeji #서예지 223 days.5,352 hours.321,120 minutes.19,267,200 seconds.And seo yeaji is back.Just like that, she cancelled cancel culture, and she did that in silence. 223 days.5,352 hours.321,120 minutes.19,267,200 seconds.And seo yeaji is back. Just like that, she cancelled cancel culture, and she did that in silence. #SeoYeaJi #SeoYeji #서예지 https://t.co/YwIO6fIu0D

nami @namidajanaii

#SeoYeaJi So proud that she stood her ground, not letting people’s opinions dictate her moves and did not cave in to outside noises. What matter most is her well being and what she think is best for her ownself. To more happy days ahead🤍 So proud that she stood her ground, not letting people’s opinions dictate her moves and did not cave in to outside noises. What matter most is her well being and what she think is best for her ownself. To more happy days ahead🤍#SeoYeaJi https://t.co/GXrm7JxpmR

What is Eve's Scandal k-drama about?

🦈 @relatekdrama 2022 will be a great year, I'm claiming it



Eve's scandal with Lee Sang Yeob and Seo Yea Ji 2022 will be a great year, I'm claiming itEve's scandal with Lee Sang Yeob and Seo Yea Ji https://t.co/tAnO4dDg8z

Eve's Scandal aims to give a unique touch to the chaebol theme in K-dramas. It revolves around a high-class divorce lawsuit of 2 trillion KRW (nearly 1.7 billion USD) of a chaebol that has turned South Korea upside down.

Seo Ye Ji will essay the lead Lee Ra El, an heiress born to an intelligent father and a charming mother. Ra El, unfortunately, goes through a disastrous family affair, making her transform into a “dangerous flower” - a label she has been given after experiences made her tough.

Lee Sang Yeob, a rising variety show actor, plays Ra El’s opposite, Seo Eun Pyung. He’s a human rights lawyer who sacrifices everything for the sake of his love after meeting Ra El. Park Byung Eun plays the role of a CEO of a top conglomerate in the finance world, details of which haven’t yet been revealed.

Lastly, Yoo Sun plays Han So Ra, daughter of a powerful politician and daughter-in-law of LJ Group’s chaebol family. Her character is described as beautiful and confident, but mentally unstable with an obsession of looking young.

Eve’s Scandal is written by Yoon Young Mi of The Good Witch and Birth of the Beauty fame. The show is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2022.

Hopefully, the upcoming drama will see Seo Ye Ji in a new light and be welcomed with open arms.

Edited by Danyal Arabi