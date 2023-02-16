5 high-rated explicit NSFW K-dramas: Nevertheless, The World Of The Married, and more

While NSFW K-dramas aren't a typical genre of the K-drama industry, in recent days, however, there have been shows with explicitly romantic scenes. NSFW, otherwise known as Not Safe For Work, refers to any material shared on the internet that's preferably best seen in private.

It also naturally attaches itself to content that isn't recommended for children below the age of eighteen or without parental guidance. Though it has only recently garnered attention in the K-drama industry, there have always been many NSFW K-dramas.

For years they've been receiving negative comments and attitudes due to their contrary stance to many Korean ideals. But as the industry evolves and grows globally, they're naturally starting to become more inclusive and experimental with their shows with positive reactions to support the same.

From Hit The Spot to Squid Game, 5 popular NSFW K-dramas with the highest explicit ratings

1) The World of the Married

Starring Kim Hee-ae, Han So-hee, and Park Hae-joon, The World Of The Married garnered a lot of attention for its captivating plot, eventually bagging many awards in 2020.

Additionally, it also sat amongst the NSFW K-dramas list for its frequently occurring explicit scenes. Though there wasn't much graphic content during these scenes, given that this is a genre that's still rare in the K-drama industry, it shocked many.

The plot is based on a married couple's life where they enter into a revenge narrative when one betrays the other by having an extramarital affair. With the synopsis, explicit scenes are understandably present as the main context revolves around s*x and affair.

2) Hit the Spot

One of the most explicit and highly-rated NSFW K-dramas has to be Hit The Spot, also known as Fantasy Spot. The show not only comes with an NSFW warning, but is also NC-17 rated, warning people that it dwells quite deep into the topic.

It also stars some of the famous faces of both the K-pop and K-drama industries like EXID's Hani, Dal Shabet's Woohee, Park Sun-ho, and Choi Kwang-rok.

Right from the first episode, the characters kick off with an explicitly romantic scene which only increases in intensity as the show nears the end. Revolving around two best friends where one's cheery and innocent while the other's checked all boxed in romance. When the two come together to host an advice podcast, they find many things flourishing between the two.

3) You Raise Me Up

As proof that NSFW K-dramas come in any genre, You Raise Me Up entertains the audience with hilarious yet erotic scenes. Starring Yoon Shi-yoon and Hani, the story revolves around a man who faces a decrease in his s*x drive as he nears his 30s. The irony begins when he reunites with his first love, Lee Ru-da, who's currently a urologist.

As the two come together to explore their relationship further under a new context, it puts fans through a rollercoaster of emotions. While it has fans bursting out in laughter at many points, some of its scenes are surely rated NC-17.

4) Nevertheless

One of the most famous NSFW K-dramas that created a spark in the genre is Nevertheless, which released in 2021. Starring Han So-hee and Song Kang, the show bases itself in an art university setting where the two main characters are inevitably attracted to each other.

Despite the evident toxic nature of the male lead, Park Jae-eon, Nabi, the female lead, is pulled towards him, naturally getting themselves tangled in a friends-with-benefits relationship. Given the s*xual undertones of their attraction towards each other, there are many explicitly romantic scenes that pop up without getting too graphic about the same.

5) Squid Game

While many would argue that the plot of the show doesn't place itself among the NSFW K-dramas, there were many erotic scenes to prove otherwise. The show, which garnered worldwide attention and bagged several awards, also had many explicit NSFW scenes that weren't just about s*x.

From many swear words and s*xual jokes to frontal nudity, the show crossed many boundaries that the K-drama industry strictly stuck with in its earlier years. Starring many popular faces in the industry like Hoyeon Jung, Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon, etc., the show revolves around a group of people who get to win 45.6 billion won by competing in children's games that accompany high death risks.

As more and more NSFW K-dramas are put forth by the industry, it not only showcases its increased range in the reach of its audience but also how the industry has grown and evolved by breaking its boundaries.

