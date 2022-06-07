Seo Yea-ji starrer Eve’s next broadcast to be rated 19+

Seo Yea-ji’s comeback drama Eve has become a hot topic of discussion amongst drama fans. The revenge drama stars Seo Yea-ji as Lee Ra-el, an alluring woman who is hell-bent on destroying Kang Yoon-kyum’s life.

She believes he is responsible for her father’s death and has harbored a desire to seek revenge for 13 years now.

The drama follows the story of a chaebol’s 2 trillion won divorce lawsuit that shocked the entire nation. Lee Ra-el seeks her longtime friend Seo Eun-pyung’s help. He is willing to do anything for Lee Ra-el’s sake.

On June 6, a source from the drama’s production shared :

“Episode 4 of ‘Eve’ will be rated 19+.”

Episode 4 of Eve to get an adult television rating

The upcoming broadcast has also earned a 19+ rating, as revealed by a source from the production. The first two episodes, which were also rated 19+, drew a lot of attention for the intimate scenes shown in the drama.

According to Nielsen Korea, the June 1 premiere garnered an average nationwide rating of 3.644 percent. The viewership ratings increased slightly for the second episode, with an average nationwide rating of 3.7 percent.

The Seo Yea-ji starter drama has been receiving mixed responses from the audience for the inclusion of multiple intimate scenes. Despite mixed reactions from fans, tvN has been actively promoting the drama.

The first and second episodes of the series aired with a one-time rating of 19+, as they involved intimate scenes between Seo Yea-ji, Lee Ha-yool, Park Byung-eun, and Yoo Sun.

While the overall series is rated 15+ and the previous two episodes were faced with mixed reactions from the viewers, the upcoming 4th episode will be aired with another one-time rating of 19+ according to media reports on June 6.

What we have seen in Eve so far

So far, we have seen Lee Ra-el’s tragic backstory and why she is so hell-bent on getting revenge against the CEO of LY group Kang Yoon-kyum (Park Byung-eun).

Lee Ra-el and her mother had witnessed her father’s suffering at the hands of Han Pan-ro’s (Jeon Gook-hwan) men. She managed to escape South Korea with the help of her friend Seo Eun-pyung (Lee Sang-yeob), a human rights lawyer and an activist. She finally returns to her homeland with a desire for revenge on her mind.

In the opening episode, we see Lee Ra-el share an intimate moment with her husband after her tango performance for the school's welcoming ceremony.

Viewers expressed their discomfort upon watching the scene and felt it was too excessive for TV. The show has also been on the receiving end of criticism for the wide age gap between Seo Yea-ji and Park Byung-eun.

In the show, Lee Ra-el is a 28-year-old ballet teacher who has a daughter. Meanwhile, Kang Yoon-kyum is a 41-year-old businessman.

Check out the audience’s reactions below:

Viewers find the age gap between the two leads "shocking" and "problematic."

PJ @Raelrevenge , kdrama finally using her moles



#tvN_Eve #EveEp2 #SeoYeaji The best part of episode 2 is definitely lee rael and Eun-pyeong reunion, from the shock on her face the moment he walked in, to her lying that she's not lee rael, only to get caught bcos of her moles, kdrama finally using her moles The best part of episode 2 is definitely lee rael and Eun-pyeong reunion, from the shock on her face the moment he walked in, to her lying that she's not lee rael, only to get caught bcos of her moles😭😭, kdrama finally using her moles#tvN_Eve #EveEp2 #SeoYeaji https://t.co/l03VHQk7JK

Niru @PrinceGYfan #kdrama

It's not bad but I don't feel like rooting for any character.

The child actor's abuse scenes were hard to watch and more impactful than the adult actor's scenes. Same recycled plot . Probably won't continue. Its another revenge melodrama . Saw a couple of eps of #Eve It's not bad but I don't feel like rooting for any character.The child actor's abuse scenes were hard to watch and more impactful than the adult actor's scenes. Same recycled plot . Probably won't continue. Its another revenge melodrama . Saw a couple of eps of #Eve. #kdrama It's not bad but I don't feel like rooting for any character. The child actor's abuse scenes were hard to watch and more impactful than the adult actor's scenes. Same recycled plot . Probably won't continue. https://t.co/ER1pNhPngX

Eve airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 10:30 pm KST ( 7 pm IST).

