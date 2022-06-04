"It's finding anything to hate": Fans defend Seo Ye-ji and Park Byun-eun's show 'Eve' over age-gap controversy

Eve, the comeback K-drama of It's Okay to Not be Okay, actor Seo Ye-ji has met controversy right after its premiere. A section of K-drama fans, and supporters of the actor, feel that the age gap controversy surrounding the show is rooted in prejudice. They believe that the hatred results from a scandal that the actor was involved in.

In 2021, she was accused of gaslighting her then-boyfriend, Kim Jung-hyun. The accusations resulted in a lot of backlash for the actor, who was unable to even attend the premiere of her film Recalled.

Seo Ye-ji's character in the show is that of a 28-year-old woman seeking revenge. She lies in wait in hopes of destroying a family by finding their weak links, and one of them is actor Park Byung-eun's character. He plays the role of a chaebol son-in-law who also seems to be imprisoned in the conglomerate family.

Fans reaction to the age gap between Park Byung-eun and Seo Ye-ji

In real life, actor Park Byung-eun is 45. Seo Ye-ji, on the other hand, is 32. The age difference between the two actors is of 13 years. However, the hate that the show has received for this age gap raises the question of why audiences were not disturbed by other shows that portrayed similar age differences.

Screenshot of fan reactions (Image via allkpop)

This is another reason why fans believe that the response to the show is not objective. Some of the reactions from fans include accusations that viewers have nothing to do but criticize Seo Ye-ji. Some comments observe prejudice in comments made by detractors.

An interesting fact to note about the age of the characters in Eve is that Lee Ra-el (who lives as Kim Sun-bin) is a 28-year-old woman, while Kang Yoon-kyum is a 41-year-old man.

The show centers on how this young woman seduced the 41-year-old to use him as a pawn in her grand plans of revenge. So from that perspective, the casting is pretty spot-on.

Other shows with age-gap romance, similar to Seo Ye-ji-started Eve

Encounter, starring Park Bo-gum and Song Hye-kyo, is about a CEO falling in love with a new college graduate in her late thirties. Now, We Are Breaking Up, which premiered in December 2021, also stars Song Hye-kyo which also centers on age-gap romance. The actor cast opposite her is Jang Ki-yong, ten years younger in real life.

The famous K-drama Goblin stars Kim Go-eun and Gong Yoo. The age gap between the stars is that of 12 years. One can also include cult hits such as Mr Sunshine and My Mister. The former stars Kim Tae-ri and Lee Byung-hun, while the latter stars IU and Lee Sung-kyun.

