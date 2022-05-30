Seo Ye-ji small-screen comeback tainted with yet another controversy

The year 2021 wasn't a bearer of good news for Seo Ye-ji as she faced multiple allegations that gained more traction as she took her time to respond to them. From claims that she'd gaslighted her ex-boyfriend Kim Jung-hyun to allegations that she'd forged her academic documents, she was up against many issues.

2022 was supposed to be different as she was and still is all set to return to the small screen with the tvN thriller-mystery series Eve.

But there continues to be trouble in paradise for Seo Ye-ji as an advertising agency, which roped in the actress as their model last year, has sued her for damages caused by all the controversies she had been embroiled in the past.

Seo Ye-ji’s modeling contract was canceled

Even though Seo Ye-ji faced many allegations, none of them had any concrete evidence backing them up. However, it was recently reported by Busan Ilbo that the It’s Okay To Not Be Okay star was stuck in a legal tussle with an advertising agency for which she modeled in 2021 as they had canceled her contract in light of various controversies.

As per the report, the actress’ legal representative has been adamant that as none of the allegations against her were proven, the contract shouldn’t have been canceled in the first place, which in turn means that the actress nor her agency, Gold Medalist, has to pay any damages incurred by the advertising agency.

Though Gold Medalist tried to solve the issue, a stable agreement wasn’t achieved as the advertising company stated that if the negative rumors about Seo Ye-ji weren’t true, “the actress should have clearly rebutted the rumors.”

The company also stated:

“Ultimately, the actress did not give a clear statement refuting the claims, therefore, the brand image depleted.”

Thus, the company decided to take the matter to court.

In it's response, Gold Medalist shared with Maeil Business Star Today:

"There was a difference of opinion between the advertiser as to the reason for the contract termination and the amount of compensation. We tried to settle the matter amicably with the advertiser, but the litigation is in progress due to the huge difference of opinion. With six other advertisers, we ended the contracts amicably after discussing.”

Earlier this year, Seo Ye-ji issued an apology (via Korea Times), stating that she is sorry for her past actions that made many “uncomfortable” with her “immature attitude and shortcomings.”

She went on to say,

“I sincerely apologize for conveying my feelings so late through these written words. I have been taking some time to reflect on myself after facing the criticism.”

The actress will soon be seen leading the series Eve, which is all set to debut on tvN this June 1.

