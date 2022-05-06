K-drama Eve's new poster features actor Seo Ye-ji in a regal pose

Actor Seo Ye-ji is making a comeback with upcoming tvN show Eve, and the latest poster sees the actor striking a regal pose. The poster also features the other lead characters played by Park Byung-eun, Lee Sang-yup, and Yoo Sun.

In this promo still, Seo Ye-ji takes a spot right at the center and she looks powerful, and even arrogant. It is clear that the show will involve some kind of a power struggle, and she will definitely be at the crux of it. She is seen wearing a crown and this indicates that she is no less than a royal amid the people she is standing with. She plays the role of Lee Rael in Eve.

All about Seo Ye-ji starrer Eve

Eve is slated to release on May 25, and it will broadcast on Korean network channel tvN. The show is directed by Park Bong-seob, who also directed Kim Se-jeong starrer The Uncanny Counter. The show revolves around revenge, Rael’s revenge to be specific.

After plotting revenge for thirteen years now, she will finally act on her plans and approach Kang Yun-gyeom (Park Byun-eun). Yun-gyeom will fall deeply in love with Rael despite being married. It seems that Rael will also get some help from Seo Eun-pyung (Lee Sang-yup) to carry out her plans.

The teaser of the show indicates a possibility of romance between Eun-pyung and Rael. However, the makers have not revealed further details about the plot. It will be interesting watch all the drama unravel after the premiere of the show.

Seo Ye-ji makes her comeback with Eve

Eve marks an important comeback for the actor, who has been mired in controversy since the release of her previous K-drama, It’s Okay to Not be Okay. She was accused of lying regarding her education abroad in Spain. Moreover, she was also accused of using her relationship with actor Kim Jung-hyun to ensure that he did not act intimate scenes in his shows and films.

Seo Ye-ji issued an apology ten months after the allegations against her surfaced. In her apology note, she said,

“All of this stemmed from my immaturity, and I will work hard to behave more carefully in the future and show you a more mature version of myself.”

Eve sounds like it is going to be an interesting show. We have to wait and watch to see if the show delivers on the promise and whether the audience has indeed forgiven the actor.

