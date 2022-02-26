Seo Ye-ji makes first public appearance after scandal for script reading

Seo Ye-ji was seen in a script reading for her latest tvN series, Eve. About a year after her scandal with ex-boyfriend Kim Jung-hyun, the Eve actress resumes to promotions with this project. The actress' debut small-screen project in two years, following her appearance on tvN's It's Okay To Not Be Okay.

KGee @Kgeeniuss #SeoYeJi Seo Yea Ji is so small and cute it's literally unbelievable how she transforms herself into every strong character she portrays. Best actress behaviour!!! #SeoYeaJi Seo Yea Ji is so small and cute it's literally unbelievable how she transforms herself into every strong character she portrays. Best actress behaviour!!! #SeoYeaJi #SeoYeJi https://t.co/UmJnGIQYTu

The actress made her acting debut in the sitcom Potato Star 2013QR3. Following that, she starred in the period drama Diary of a Night Watchman, thriller Last, and the fantasy Moorim School: Saga of the Brave. Save Me and Lawless Lawyer are two of her major television series starring roles.

More on Seo Ye-ji’s upcoming tvN drama Eve

Seo Ye-ji portrays a woman named Lee Rael in the new drama. She sees her father's tragic murder as a kid and spends nearly 13 years of her life arranging the ultimate revenge. Actor Park Byung-eun portrays Kang Yoon-kyeom, the CEO of South Korea's richest firm, opposite Seo Ye-ji.

Kang Yoon-kyeom has led a flawless life, focusing solely on his work and family, and displaying no weaknesses as a public figure. His place at the top of society is endangered when he falls in love with a mysterious woman named Lee Rael.

Rency @rencyyyyyyyy 🏻‍♀️🥀 SCREAMING VISUALS Seo Ye-ji & Lee Sang-yeob in one drama?!! YUP I'M SOOO READY FOR EVE’S SCANDAL🏻‍♀️🥀SCREAMING VISUALS Seo Ye-ji & Lee Sang-yeob in one drama?!! YUP I'M SOOO READY FOR EVE’S SCANDAL 💁🏻‍♀️🥀✨ SCREAMING VISUALS https://t.co/NzVXbH2EbF

Next, Yoo Sun portrays Han So-ra, Kang Yoon-kyeom's wife and the daughter of a high-ranking politician. Furthermore, Lee Sang-yup joins the cast as Seo Eun-pyung, the youngest politician to earn a spot in South Korea's parliament and a guy ready to sacrifice everything for love.

In addition, the production crew explained why Seo Ye-ji was chosen to play Lee Ra-el.

tvN's Eve, a drama filled with suspense, romance, revenge, and social satire, is set to premiere later this year. The Eve actress had previously received a strong backlash from netizens following the controversy, and she had lost all of her future assignments as a result.

If theres one common denominator from all of my fave actors it's this one. There are too many actors that can act but not all of them has the charm..the charisma and Seo Ye Ji is one of them. PJ @Dramasapphic "With psycho but it's okay she received alot of love and captivated her viewers with her gorgeous styling, charismatic acting and outstanding low-pitched voice, she gained overwhelming support from domestic and foreign fans with buzz and acting skills" Osen "With psycho but it's okay she received alot of love and captivated her viewers with her gorgeous styling, charismatic acting and outstanding low-pitched voice, she gained overwhelming support from domestic and foreign fans with buzz and acting skills" Osen "Charismatic acting "If theres one common denominator from all of my fave actors it's this one. There are too many actors that can act but not all of them has the charm..the charisma and Seo Ye Ji is one of them. twitter.com/Dramasapphic/s… "Charismatic acting "If theres one common denominator from all of my fave actors it's this one. There are too many actors that can act but not all of them has the charm..the charisma and Seo Ye Ji is one of them. twitter.com/Dramasapphic/s…

Her most recent performance on the show It's Okay to Not Be Okay received a lot of recognition. Therefore, she won the Tiktok Popularity Award at the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards, but she opted not to attend the ceremony held in May of last year amid controversy.

Fans show their excitement on social media to the Eve actress comeback

Here's how fans reacted to the actress' script reading for her upcoming drama Eve.

Syjharts @syjharts Reading this makes me smile...my dearest Seo Ye Ji, thank u for being so darn brave, that's right, unleash ur inner Ko Mun Yeong...You need her now more than ever... Reading this makes me smile...my dearest Seo Ye Ji, thank u for being so darn brave, that's right, unleash ur inner Ko Mun Yeong...You need her now more than ever...☺️ https://t.co/iLjhOY9Gej

NznYeajiloveu💕 @seoyeajiloveu #SeoYeaJi #SeoYeJi #서예지 The theme of the drama is revenge.They said that she will also play the role of mother in the drama.I'm very curious about the drama. June come fast The theme of the drama is revenge.They said that she will also play the role of mother in the drama.I'm very curious about the drama. June come fast🙏💙💙✨ #SeoYeaJi #SeoYeJi #서예지 https://t.co/8NSMt37zfv

NznYeajiloveu💕 @seoyeajiloveu #SeoYeaJi #SeoYeJi #서예지 The last time we saw her in her birthday pictures.Everyone who loves Yeji and supports her is very happy today.Because after hard times Yeji is back🥺She is very brave and never gave up.I hope and I believe she will be very successful again The last time we saw her in her birthday pictures.Everyone who loves Yeji and supports her is very happy today.Because after hard times Yeji is back🥺She is very brave and never gave up.I hope and I believe she will be very successful again🙏💕 #SeoYeaJi #SeoYeJi #서예지 https://t.co/VjuWNFI4iW

The actress' fans have expressed their emotions and are rooting for her upcoming drama. Fans are also thrilled to see her again in the new drama Eve, and are anticipating powerful performances based on her prior roles in It's Okay to Not Be Okay and Lawless Lawyer.

