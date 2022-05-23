Watch: Seo Ye-ji has eyes set on revenge in latest Eve teaser

Seo Ye-ji’s romance-revenge drama Eve released a new sneak peek into the chilling story of Lee Ra-el and Kang Yoon-kyum (Park Byung-eun) on May 22. The teaser takes the audience deeper into the lengths the female protagonist goes to to get justice that is overdue for 13 years. The teaser also introduces Lee Sang-yeob’s Seo Eun-pyung and Yoo Sun as Han So-ra.

Eve’s teaser brought the audience a closer look at Ra-el’s trauma that compelled her to plan her revenge. Desire, anger, obsession, betrayal, and misery loom in the air for the drama’s characters.

So-ra takes extreme steps to find out who her husband, Yoon-kyum, is cheating with, Ra-el builds the foundation of her revenge while Yoon-kyum falls into her trap.

Seo Ye-ji’s tvN revenge drama Eve releases latest teaser

Eve marks It’s Okay to Not be Okay actress Seo Ye-ji’s comeback drama after months of hiatus. Naturally, the thriller is one of the most anticipated dramas of 2022. The production team recently announced a delayed premiere date and canceled the press conference, citing tight filming schedules.

On May 22, tvN released a new teaser trailer for Eve. It starts with Lee Ra-el wiping a tear off her face with a staunch expression. Clips of newspaper cuts and someone being strangled appear in flashbacks. It becomes obvious that she’s hiding a painful past, as the narrator says,

“What is it that you have buried inside your heart?”

In between a few sultry scenes, Lee Ra-il asks Kang Yoon-kyum, the CEO of a conglomerate,

“Don’t you want me like crazy?”

It’s clear that Yoon-kyum has given into desire - which his wife Han So-ra has got a whiff of. She looks perfect on the outside but struggles inside. She is obsessed with Yoon-kyum and will go to any lengths to have him by her side.

A determined So-ra orders someone to follow the CEO and report every detail of who he meets and when. She says,

“Tail the CEO and report back to me on every detail of where he goes and whom he meets.”

Meanwhile, Lee Yang-seob’s Seo Eun-pyung, a rising political star who is also the youngest member of the National Assembly, looks concerned for Ra-el. It seems that he knows about Ra-el’s plans - or at least the intention - and warns her about the dangerous road she is paving for herself.

A worried Eun-pyung says,

“The road you’re trying to take right now is too dangerous.”

The teaser ends with a showcase of the fierce chemistry between Ra-el and Yoon-kyum. The latter tells Ra-el that he’s giving her a chance to run away. In response, Ra-el challenges him, saying,

“If you want me, crawl in.”

Fans have already begun praising Seo Ye-ji's chilling acting as Ra-el. Considering it marks her comeback, audiences are looking forward to the drama with high expectations.

Eve, starring Seo Ye-ji and Park Byung-eun, will premiere on tvN on June 1 at 10.30 PM KST and will be available on the streaming platform Viki.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan