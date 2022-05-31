Watch: Seo Yea-ji unleashes suffering and agony on Park Byung-eun in new preview teaser for 'Eve'

'Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned,' seems to be Seo Yea-ji’s character Lee Ra-el’s go-to mantra in the new teaser for her upcoming drama, Eve.

In the teaser for the first episode of Eve, released on May 31, audiences will delve deeper into Lee Ra-eul’s vengeful mindset of holding a grudge for 13 years.

The teaser gives a brief but important glimpse into what audiences can expect from the show's premiere episode, which airs tomorrow, June 1. Seo Yea-ji’s Lee Ra-el is a femme fatale who plans to unleash hell and suffering on Kang Yoon-kyum (Park Byung-eun) and his family and make them pay for her suffering.

The preview also takes a step closer to Lee Ra-el’s calculative mindset and the well-thought trap she has laid for Kang Yoon-kyum’s downfall.

Seo Yea-ji transforms into a femme fatale in the first episode teaser of Eve

The teaser begins with Lee Ra-el engrossed in a dance performance, her mind filled with thoughts of hostility towards the ones who wronged her. The scene moves to her being introduced as a fellow parent at a gathering, a role she plays to perfection with a smile plastered on her face at all times.

“A tango is the process of becoming one heart.”

However, the guests at the party aren’t exactly happy to have her around, wondering why a woman like her would be at the party at all.

“How could you diminish your status going around with a woman like that?

Her husband, Jang Jin-wook (Lee Ha-yul), greets Kang Yoon Kyum (Park Byung-eun) at the same party, eliciting a reaction from Seo Yea-ji’s Lee Ra-eul, feigning surprise that the two have a connection.

“How interesting that you two have a connection.”

Furthermore, Lee Ra-el also enlists Seo Eun-pyung’s help for her grand revenge plan as he quietly begins investigating the interpersonal dynamics of Kang Yoon-kyum’s family relationship.

While Han So-ra sees through Lee Ra-el’s vengeful ways, trying to keep up with her plans, Lee Ra-el boldly warns her that the worst is yet to come.

“My insatiable greed will guide you to hell.”

What is Seo Yea-ji’s Eve all about

Seo Yea-ji’s comeback drama Eve is a romance-revenge saga about a chaebol’s (word used to describe the rich and elite in Korea) ₩ 2 trillion lawsuit which shocks the nation.

However, the lawsuit results from a well-strategized revenge scheme of 13 years.

The show promises to be full of twists and turns to keep the audience hooked. Seo Yea-ji stars in the titular role of Lee Ra-el, a gorgeous and attractive woman with a tragic past.

After witnessing her father’s brutal murder at a young age, Lee Ra-el vowed to destroy Kang Yoon-kyum, one of the main culprits.

Park Byung-eum will star as Kang Yoon-kyum, the CEO of LY Group. He finds himself drawn to Lee Ra-el’s charisma, unaware of her true intentions.

Actor Lee Sang-yeob has been roped in to portray the role of Seo Eun-pyung, the youngest member of the National Assembly and a rising political star who can do anything for Lee Ra-el.

Finally, Yoon Sun will play the role of Han So-ra, Kang Yoon Kyum’s seemingly perfect wife, who feels restless and anxious in Lee Ra-el’s presence and cannot fathom being separated from her husband.

tvN’s Eve premieres on June 1 at 10:30 pm KST (7:00 pm IST).

