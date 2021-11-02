Han So Hee’s agency clarifies My Name’s controversial love scene, says it was “discussed during pre-production”

An intimate scene in Netflix’s My Name with Han So Hee and Ahn Bo Hyun was criticized as the former stated she found out about it “during filming.” Fans vehemently voiced their disappointment with the actress’ agency, asking them to protect her from the supposed contract exploitation.

In response, 9ATO Entertainment, Han So Hee’s agency, released a statement on November 2 clarifying the actress’ statement regarding the love scene. They revealed that the team discussed the possibility of a love scene in the pre-production stage.

Han So Hee says she found out about the My Name love scene in the middle of filming, leading to fans slam her agency

The Nevertheless actress’ latest show, My Name created a buzz even before its release. It showed Han So Hee in a never-seen-before action avatar. As fans waited to see Han So Hee punch people as an undercover cop, they were disappointed to find a love scene in between.

In an interview, Han So Hee explained the necessity of the bed scene and accidentally revealed that she found out about the scene during filming. Her agency, 9ATO Entertainment has released a statement clarifying her words.

They shared the decision-making process, stating that the team and Han So Hee discussed the scene before filming.

“The scene was first discussed during the pre-production stage, and opinions were exchanged that there may be the possibility of a bed scene to show the emotional change of Yoon Jiwoo. As a result, the script was not completed at that time, so it was discussed that the filming would be determined based on the character’s emotional path, and a scene later showed the human side of Yoon Jiwoo.”

The company added that the scene was included after the team and Han So Hee’s consent.

“After discussing Yoon Jiwoo’s course of emotions and how the scene could amplify the character’s emotions, we proceeded with the bed scene with the consent of both Han So Hee and the production team. The director and writers also had a lot of discussions about how to show the scene.”

They further explained the implication of her words, mentioning that “finding out during filming” actually meant making “a final decision” regarding the scene during filming. They also assured fans that the scene was included after considerable discussions between the production team and the actress.

Despite the statements, fans remain unsatisfied. They believe the agency’s giving them “excuses” and probably shot down Han So Hee for speaking up and causing a stir.

The actress has played meatier roles than My Name in her recognized show Nevertheless and The World of the Married. Considering the Netflix series was a revenge-noir, fans feel the addition of the love scene typecasts the actress into filming only meaty roles without the drama demanding it to be such.

Edited by Danyal Arabi