“It was the only moment Ji Woo felt human,” says Han So Hee on love scene in 'My Name'

Netflix’s recent popular series My Name has a love scene between Han So Hee and Ahn Bo Hyun which seemed out of place for many fans. In a recent interview with K-media outlet TenAsia, Han So Hee explained the scene in her terms, stating that it was a moment where she felt more than just a vengeful monster.

Much to fans' disappointment, she also revealed that the scene was added midway, and she had no clue about it until they reached a certain part in the script. However, she explained why it was important for her character, Ji Woo, to get intimate with Ahn Bo Hyun’s Jeon Pil Do.

As My Name steadily climbs Netflix’s charts worldwide, one scene that received criticism was the intimate scene shared between Yoon Ji Woo and Jeon Pil Do. The show is an action-noir whose key emotion is revenge.

Han So Hee as Ji Woo embarks on a path of vengeance to find her father’s killer. She does inch closer but in between, a love scene of hers with the male lead threw everyone off track. In an interview with TenAsia, the actress revealed that it was important to showcase the rawness of emotions, after finding out about the moment during filming.

“I only knew that there would be a bed scene during filming. At first, of course, I was doubtful if it would be okay. I wondered if it would hinder Jiwoo’s goal of revenge. However, I interpreted it as the first time she accepted human emotions and the only time Jiwoo felt human.”

“Rather than love and affection taking flight, it was more of a moment where she became human for the first time and it was a device that made her want to live like a human. I didn’t think of it as a scene where her values collapsed.”

While Han So Hee explained the scene's significance, many fans believe that it was irrational to use it. Ji Woo’s journey was about losing herself and her identity on the way to finding the real culprit. Ji Woo's first and final focus was revenge, letting her be vulnerable and giving in to desire was out of the blue for many.

The actress’ explanation behind the scenes does hold weightage and gives it significant meaning; fans are still disappointed with director Kim Jin Min and writer Kim Ba Da for what they see as an abuse of power.

Moi. @NiniAmran I love Han So Hee in My Name, but the fact they failed to inform her there’s bed scene involved in the film making until after she sign the contract, I’m at rage???? Shouldn’t her agency protect her??? I love Han So Hee in My Name, but the fact they failed to inform her there’s bed scene involved in the film making until after she sign the contract, I’m at rage???? Shouldn’t her agency protect her???

⚡️🥬 jinji 현복이 | finding clue ciipher stan moots @rebeldesires han so hee only know about the bed scene half way shooting the drama… are you kidding me I’m going feral han so hee only know about the bed scene half way shooting the drama… are you kidding me I’m going feral

RED taylorsversion❤️ @notamirrorball some kdrama fans really have a weird concept of morality djdjd there was a han so hee article tapos she said she wasnt informed there would be a bed scene tapos the comments were saying it's okay bc she's done similar scenes w her previous works?? some kdrama fans really have a weird concept of morality djdjd there was a han so hee article tapos she said she wasnt informed there would be a bed scene tapos the comments were saying it's okay bc she's done similar scenes w her previous works??

RED taylorsversion❤️ @notamirrorball some commented it was okay because she did not complain and did the scene anyway omfg no wonder so many fans think exposing questionable behaviors of actors w good boy image is bullying some commented it was okay because she did not complain and did the scene anyway omfg no wonder so many fans think exposing questionable behaviors of actors w good boy image is bullying

mbak yooyeon @deJeongHyo Movie/drama writers seeing han so hee "Ugh, how about the bed scenes? " Movie/drama writers seeing han so hee "Ugh, how about the bed scenes? "

Meanwhile, My Name is available for streaming on Netflix.

