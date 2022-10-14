Stay With Me revisited as Chanyeol and Punch's Goblin OST surpasses 400 million views

Stay With Me by Punch and EXO's Chanyeol reached a major YouTube milestone as it surpassed 400 million views on its music video at around 12 pm KST on October 12, 2022.

The milestone was reached nearly five years, ten months and nine days after the music video was first released on December 3, 2016.

Stay with Me was included in the original soundtrack of the 2016 K-drama Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, popularly known as Goblin. Lee Seung Joo wrote the song, which was composed by the musical duo Rocoberry.

As of October 12, 2022, the OST holds the record for the most-watched Korean OST music video of all time. After reaching 400 million views, it became the most-viewed music video for an original soundtrack. It is also Chanyeol and Punch's first music video to reach 100 million views.

Stay With Me continues to be a massive fan favorite

The song finds its way among the top OSTs of all time, even six years after its release.

On December 1, 2016, it was first announced that Punch and Chanyeol would be releasing a single for Goblin's OST. Punch had previously collaborated with Chanyeol's fellow EXO member, Chen, on a Descendants of the Sun OST.

열mae단 🍓 @chanbksoo CHANYEOL X PUNCH FOR GOBLIN???? OMGGG PUNCH IS INE OF MY FAVE SINGER CHANYEOL X PUNCH FOR GOBLIN???? OMGGG PUNCH IS INE OF MY FAVE SINGER

Notice Me Oppa @yeogibwayooppa haven't watched Goblin but i already listened to stay with me of chanyeol and punch and i'm already inlove <3 haven't watched Goblin but i already listened to stay with me of chanyeol and punch and i'm already inlove <3

Fans were thrilled about the collaboration and the song was an immediate hit upon release. The music video and song was released on December 3, 2016.

The video garnered one million views in just 24 hours. It was the third most popular Korean music video in December 2016, and the fifth most popular in the first half of 2017.

soompi.com/article/154931… It's bc of ChanYeol and his visuals...and everyone loves Goblin cinematography...that could be part of it too... It's bc of ChanYeol and his visuals...and everyone loves Goblin cinematography...that could be part of it too...soompi.com/article/154931…

The Goblin OST ranked in the Top 10 of the Digital, Download and Streaming charts on Gaon's Half-Year Charts, released July 7, 2017.

Stay with Me debuted at No. 1 on Mnet, No. 2 on Genie and No. 10 on Melon. Chanyeol charted No. 1 and OST No. 2 on the Melon Real Time Chart soon after its release.

고유 @ohshunwu not at them fighting over osts when no new/future released osts could ever top the success of everytime by chen and punch and stay with me by punch and chanyeol, 20 years will pass and no song would be on the same level as those two not at them fighting over osts when no new/future released osts could ever top the success of everytime by chen and punch and stay with me by punch and chanyeol, 20 years will pass and no song would be on the same level as those two

The OST also ranked No. 3 on Billboard's US World Digital Songs and No. 5 on Spotify's Global Viral 50 Chart.

#StayWithMe_400MonYT

#CHANYEOL #Punch

Nothing i repeat Nothing can replace the impact Stay with Me has on kdrama fans . It's the legendary OST . 60% of kdrama fans today are in this kdrama thing is bcs of Stay with Me Nothing i repeat Nothing can replace the impact Stay with Me has on kdrama fans . It's the legendary OST . 60% of kdrama fans today are in this kdrama thing is bcs of Stay with Me 🎉#StayWithMe_400MonYT #CHANYEOL #Punch https://t.co/OvMIeXmazU

On Melon, the song got 100,000 likes by January 11, 2017.

Chanyeol was nominated for a Melon Top 10 Artist Award for his performance in Stay with Me on February 13. The EXO member also received Melon's Weekly Popularity Award four weeks in a row.

chanbaek @chanbaek_knows Something shifts in the air when Chanyeol sings Stay With Me Something shifts in the air when Chanyeol sings Stay With Me https://t.co/2XmVyAIdPC

Stay With Me crossed 1 million likes on YouTube on May 4, 2018, becoming the first and only Korean drama original soundtrack to do so.

On September 12, 2018, Gaon Music Chart announced that the song had surpassed the 1 million streaming mark between February 4 and February 10, 2018.

Song remains the most viewed & liked OST of all time

️First & only Korean OST to reach the 400M views milestone on YouTube



#찬열 Chanyeol x Punch ‘Stay With Me’ has now crossed 400M views on YouTube! #CHANYEOL is the 1st SM solo artist to achieve this milestone.Song remains the most viewed & liked OST of all time️First & only Korean OST to reach the 400M views milestone on YouTube Chanyeol x Punch ‘Stay With Me’ has now crossed 400M views on YouTube! 🔹️#CHANYEOL is the 1st SM solo artist to achieve this milestone.🔹Song remains the most viewed & liked OST of all time🔹️First & only Korean OST to reach the 400M views milestone on YouTube🎉#찬열 https://t.co/U6dscYBK1y

As of writing this article, Stay With Me's music video has more than 3 million likes.

Goblin is one of the most popular K-dramas of all time

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, a K-drama about a 900-year old goblin cursed with immortality seeking his bride, the only person who can break the curse was also massively successful in its own right.

The star-studded cast included Gong Yoo as the titular character, with Kim Go-eun, Lee Dong-wook, Yoo In-na, and Yook Sung-jae. According to 2017 reports, it was the fifth highest rated drama in Korean cable television history.

Other popular songs from the Goblin OST include I Will Go To You Like The First Snow by Ailee, Beautiful by Crush, and I Miss You by Soyou. Ailee's song was also a commercial and critical success, winning the best-performing single on the Gaon charts in 2017.

Stay With Me was the first to be released, and enjoys immense popularity to this day.

One of the OST singers, Chanyeol was recently discharged from active military service on September 28, 2022.

