EXO Chanyeol’s sweet gesture for fellow member D.O. is winning EXO-Ls hearts

This news of EXO’s sweet brotherhood is all that we need today! On June 14, Yoon Truck, a coffee truck company, shared pictures of EXO member Chanyeol’s sweet gesture for fellow bandmate D.O.

Chanyeol sent a special coffee truck and churros on the sets of D.O.’s upcoming KBS drama Prosecutor Jin’s Victory (literal title), also known as True Swordsmanship and Battle of True Swords.

Not only that, he also left a heartwarming message for D.O. and his co-stars, cheering to do their best and refreshing themselves with some yummy treats in this hot weather.

“I am rooting for the actors and staff members of ‘Prosecutor Jin’s Victory.’ Way to go, Kyung Soo ”

Another banner read:

“To the cast and crew, who are struggling in the hot weather, please enjoy [the food] and take care of Kyung Soo. Cheer up.”

The stickers and coffee cup sleeves read,

“Way to go, Kyung Soo! – Chanyeol.”

Check out EXO-Ls reactions to this heartwarming bromance between EXO members Chanyeol and D.O.

ari 🌼 @oshcuddles 🤍 Chanyeol playing the piano wearing his military uniform and his iconic hairstyle Chanyeol playing the piano wearing his military uniform and his iconic hairstyle 😭🤍 https://t.co/Wcmkx0JXVY

Chanyeol is currently carrying out his mandatory military service duties and is expected to be discharged later this year in September. However, that hasn’t stopped him from showing off his sweet bromance with the group's talented vocalist D.O.

This gesture has won EXO-Ls hearts who cannot stop gushing over Chanyeol and D.O.’s friendship and hope for the group’s comeback soon.

NLNL 🍒 @no_loey_no_life



instagram.com/p/CewAekkJe61 #CHANYEOL sent a churros & coffee truck to Kyungsoo's drama filming today. The truck manager said that Chanyeol made sure that the food/drinks won't run out, so all of the cast and staff members were able to eat/drink #CHANYEOL sent a churros & coffee truck to Kyungsoo's drama filming today. The truck manager said that Chanyeol made sure that the food/drinks won't run out, so all of the cast and staff members were able to eat/drink ❤️instagram.com/p/CewAekkJe61 https://t.co/XKlIzmJXhc

klau 🌝 东 @kokokbop Photos used were all from Empathy album 🥹 and the stickers says

“Kyungsoo-ya Fighting”

- Chanyeol - Chanyeol’s support truck for Kyungsoo!!Photos used were all from Empathy album 🥹 and the stickers says“Kyungsoo-ya Fighting”- Chanyeol - Chanyeol’s support truck for Kyungsoo!! 💗 Photos used were all from Empathy album 🥹 and the stickers says “Kyungsoo-ya Fighting” - Chanyeol - https://t.co/ydvSS0NPBE

🍙 @chanditrash “who do you want to support, soloist D.O. or actor doh kyungsoo?”



chanyeol: yes “who do you want to support, soloist D.O. or actor doh kyungsoo?”chanyeol: yes https://t.co/PNNyts5guL

EXO’s D.O. is a messiah for the common man in his upcoming drama

D.O. is back on our TV screens and we are super stoked about it. He will be starring in KBS’ upcoming drama Prosecutor Jin’s Victory, also known as True Swordsmanship and Battle of True Swords.

The upcoming drama will be helmed by director Kim Sung-ho of Netflix’s Move to Heaven, along with scriptwriter Lim Young-bin, who co-wrote JTBC’s Sketch.

D.O. will be playing the role of a prosecutor named Jin Jung who will use rogue and unconventional methods to fight for justice. Prosecutor Jin Jung isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty to take down evil and power-hungry people and serve justice to those who are in dire need of it.

D.O. will be seen as a messiah for the common man and will use expedient methods over lawful ones to stop corrupt authorities from undermining the society.

Actress Lee Se-hee will star opposite D.O. in the show. She will be playing the role of Shin Ah-ra, a senior prosecutor in the criminal investigation department of the Central District Prosecutors’ Office.

She is objective and meticulous, which has led her to become the right-hand woman of the office head. Unlike D.O.'s character, Shin Ah-ra has amazing social skills. She gets along well with her peers, seniors and juniors alike and has a great sense of the system and how it works.

She will eventually grow to admire Jin Jung's ways and go out of her way to shield him.

Fans are excited to see D.O. in a new avatar and can’t wait to see him take on this exciting character. True Swordsmanship will premiere in the second half of 2022.

