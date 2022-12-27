Park Hyung-sik and Jeon So-nee confirmed to star in poignant historical-romantic drama Youth Monthly Talk

On December 27, it was officially confirmed that actors Park Hyung-sik and Jeon So-nee will be starring in a new drama called Youth Monthly Talk.

The poignant historical-romance drama revolves around a crown prince who is suffering from a mysterious curse, the origins of which are known to him, and a brilliant woman who is accused of murdering her family members.

The man saves the woman from being the accusations and the woman, in return, protects the man from his dangerous curse.

Youth Monthly Talk was previously called Youth, Climb the Barrier and The Golden Hairpin before deciding upon its current title.

Park Hyung-sik will play the tough and lonely Crown Prince Lee-hwan

Kdrama @kdrama Park Hyung Sik and Jeon Seo Nee to work together for a historical K-drama!: The upcoming historical K-drama "Our Blooming Youth" confirmed its main cast. dlvr.it/Sg0Yjs Park Hyung Sik and Jeon Seo Nee to work together for a historical K-drama!: The upcoming historical K-drama "Our Blooming Youth" confirmed its main cast. dlvr.it/Sg0Yjs https://t.co/9gpoDgSBWc

Park Hyung-sik will play the role of the tough and lonely Crown Prince Lee-hwan. On the outside, he is arrogant and irascible with bad manners and mercurial, but on the inside, he is deeply hurt, lonely and wounded.

Fans have also noted that this is Park Hyung-sik’s return to historical dramas (Saeguk as called in Korean) after Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, where he starred alongside BTS’ V, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-sik, Go Ara and Do Ji-han.

The story centered around a privileged group of men called Hwarang, who uncover different facets of friendship, love, passion and turbulence. It was Park Hyung-sik’s first historical drama and despite the moderate success of the show, he became friends with Park Seo-joon and BTS’ V.

Over the years, the actor has starred in a variety of projects, including Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, Happiness, Suits (Korean remake) and Juror 8 amongst others.

Ferren Alwie @FerrenAlwie

Their undeniable chemistry is just numero uno Day 22: Soundtrack #1, starring Park Hyung Sik and Han So HeeTheir undeniable chemistry is just numero uno Day 22: Soundtrack #1, starring Park Hyung Sik and Han So Hee 😍Their undeniable chemistry is just numero uno ❤️ https://t.co/egxwHfJEAv

Meanwhile, Jeon So-nee will play the genius and brilliant Min Jae-yi who takes it upon herself to discover the truth after being falsely charged with murdering her family. Despite coming from an affluent family, she becomes a murderer in the eyes of society.

The talented actress has done limited but fruitful work and fans can recognize her from the dramas Encounter and When My Love Blooms.

The production team behind Youth Monthly Talk excitedly revealed that they are keen to see how the chemistry between first-time paired actors pans out and how they make their characters and chemistry shine.

They asked fans to show interest in the pair's upcoming drama and how they refuse to conform to their existing faith and tread a new path for themselves.

Kokenita/YuJin War G 🤍 @fangirl817 Park Hyung Sik is on a roll this 2023! Park Hyung Sik is on a roll this 2023!

Park Hyung-sik might reunite with The Heirs co-star Park Shin-hye

𝘚𝘰𝘴𝘰. @_wesyoung_ park hyung sik



dispensa explicações park hyung sikdispensa explicações https://t.co/MXHUx5q2jc

Park Hyung-sik has an interesting lineup of dramas in 2023 along with some interesting on-screen reunions. If everything goes according to plans, he is all set to reunite with The Heirs’ co-star Park Shin-hye for a new drama.

The duo are in talks for the drama Doctor Slump, which revolves around two medical professionals who reach a dead end with their respective careers and decide to do something different with their lives after taking voluntary retirement from their medical careers.

The romantic-comedy drama centers around the ex-doctors Yeo Jung-woo (Park Hyung-sik) and Nam Ha-neul (Park Shin-hye) who live in a rooftop house after quitting their jobs as doctors and begin their new lives.

Their respective agencies (SALT Entertainment and P&Studio) confirmed they were positively considering the offer and should they accept it, it will be their first drama together since The Heirs in 2013.

Youth Monthly Talk will begin airing on February 6, 2023, at tvN’s Monday-Tuesday slot at 8:50 pm KST.

Poll : 0 votes