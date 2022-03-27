Soundtrack #1’s star Han So-hee reveals Park Hyung-sik was a big reason for her joining the romance drama

The highly anticipated Korean drama Soundtrack #1 recently debuted its first episode on Disney+.

Fans have been tuning in to the show not just because of its relatable story of unrequited love but also to catch the charismatic Park Hyung-sik, who thrives in a romantic role. Apparently, the actor was also a big reason why the series' star, Han So-hee said yes to the role.

Han So-hee said yes to Soundtrack #1 for two reasons

At the recently held press conference for the show’s debut, Park Hyung-sik and Han So-hee gushed about (translated via Soompi) working with each other in the Disney+ show. During the chat, the actress revealed that one of the reasons she said yes to the show was because the character of Lee Eun-soo allowed her to be who she is in real life.

Another reason that further enticed her to join the project was the opportunity to work with Park Hyung-sik.

“I wanted to try working together with Park Hyung Sik, who has a positive energy. Even before filming began, I was really looking forward to [working with him]. He’s really an actor that I can learn a lot from on set.”

Fortunately, Han So-hee wasn't the only one who was psyched to star in Soundtrack #1 as Park Hyung-sik also revealed that the prospect of being paired with the actress made him "curious."

“When I heard that I was going to be working together with Han So Hee, I became curious about our chemistry and what a two-shot [of us] would look like. Han So Hee is cheerful and kind, and she’s full of passion about acting.”

Soundtrack #1 tells the story of two best friends and is directed by Kim Hee-won, who helmed 2021’s top drama, Vincenzo. The two best friends are Han Seon-woo, a photographer, and Eun-soo, a lyricist. Seon-woo has been in love with Eun-soo for years but has never been able to confess as his friend has made it clear that romantic relationships ruin friendships.

But when circumstances make the duo live together for two weeks, hidden feelings make themselves known.

Episodes of the series are released weekly on Wednesdays on Disney+.

Edited by Danyal Arabi