Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye are "positively reviewing" offer for new medical drama Doctor Slump

Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye might soon reunite for a new medical drama. On November 30, Korean publication Ten Asia reported that Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye will be starring as leads in the new JTBC drama Doctor Slump.

In response to the report, Park Hyung-sik’s agency P&Studio and Park Shin-hye’s management SALT Entertainment revealed that their respective clients are reviewing the offer to star in the drama. The actress' agency revealed:

“Park Shin Hye has received the offer to star in Doctor Slump, and she is positively reviewing the offer.”

On the other hand, Park Hyung-sik's agency P&Studio stated:

“He is positively reviewing the offer to star in Doctor Slump.”

Doctor Slump will begin filming next year around October once the cast is finalized, and broadcast details will eventually be revealed. This will mark Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye's second collaboration together.

Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye to reunite 10 years after The Heirs

SJ💜 @Sjcreations45 Park hyung sik and park shin hye as main lead In a romcom..

How can I unwatch the heirs because they were so cute in the show.. can't imagine they will romance...lol..

But one thing. Park hyung sik's growth and grooming after the heirs in remarkable.. Park hyung sik and park shin hye as main lead In a romcom.. How can I unwatch the heirs because they were so cute in the show.. can't imagine they will romance...lol.. But one thing. Park hyung sik's growth and grooming after the heirs in remarkable.. https://t.co/ojEMfZX8DJ

Doctor Slump is the story of two doctor protagonists who quit their promising and flourishing medical careers after falling into a slump, eventually leading to them leaving the medical profession.

The romantic-comedy drama will explore the lives of the duo as they come to terms with quitting their careers and attempting to start life afresh. The drama aims to capture some lovely and romantic moments in the rooftop house, where they live post-leaving their respective jobs.

Doctor Slump is penned by Jung Eun-yung, who previously wrote What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim.

Park Shin-hye has been approached to play Nam Ha-neul while Park Hyung-sik is in talks to play the role of Yeo Jung-woo. Notably, Doctor Slump marks the second collaboration between the duo. The pair is all set to reunite 10 years after SBS’ 2013 ensemble drama The Heirs, if they accept their respective offers.

A classic Cinderella-esque romantic comedy penned by ace writer Kim Eun-sook, the story follows the lives of uber-rich kids and their tryst with love, friendship, and heartbreak.

The drama is centered around a poor girl Cha Eun-sang (Park Shin-hye) who becomes the object of affection and contention between Kim Tan (Lee Min-ho) a wealthy heir to one of the biggest Korean conglomerates, Jeguk Group, and Choi Young-do (Kim Woo-bin) who is Kim Tan’s arch-rival.

Park Hyung-sik plays Jo Myung-soo, who is quick-witted and funny and best friends with Kim Woo-bin’s character.

So while Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye were never paired opposite each other, they did have some enjoyable filler scenes together in the drama.

Hence, fans are excited to see them play lead roles together in JTBC’s Doctor Slump and have taken to social media to share their excitement about the same.

tin @frha_syukur kdrama tweets @iconickdramas So Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik are starring in a romance drama about former school rivals turned doctors who fell into slump and now met again as neighbors living on a rooftop? MY KIND OF DRAMA So Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik are starring in a romance drama about former school rivals turned doctors who fell into slump and now met again as neighbors living on a rooftop? MY KIND OF DRAMA https://t.co/RmXIx8IRdB PARK SHIN HYE AND PARK HYUNG SIK??! SAY LESS, LETS GAURRRRR!!! twitter.com/iconickdramas/… PARK SHIN HYE AND PARK HYUNG SIK??! SAY LESS, LETS GAURRRRR!!! twitter.com/iconickdramas/…

sun catcher 🔆 @saladgf babe wake up park hyung sik and park shin hye romcom drama babe wake up park hyung sik and park shin hye romcom drama

isa @_isabeomseven yes yes The Heirs is my 1st kdrama i watching and after dream high 2 with JAY B and Jinyoung 🫶🏻🥹 kdrama tweets @iconickdramas So Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik are starring in a romance drama about former school rivals turned doctors who fell into slump and now met again as neighbors living on a rooftop? MY KIND OF DRAMA So Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik are starring in a romance drama about former school rivals turned doctors who fell into slump and now met again as neighbors living on a rooftop? MY KIND OF DRAMA https://t.co/RmXIx8IRdB Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik together in one kdrama again? And my fav genre doctors awnyes yes The Heirs is my 1st kdrama i watching and after dream high 2 with JAY B and Jinyoung 🫶🏻🥹 twitter.com/iconickdramas/… Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik together in one kdrama again? And my fav genre doctors awn 😍 yes yes The Heirs is my 1st kdrama i watching and after dream high 2 with JAY B and Jinyoung 🫶🏻🥹 twitter.com/iconickdramas/…

Doom ♡◡̈︎ will see KIM SEON HO on 2023 @kdrama_spice Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik in a medical (?) drama???? Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik in a medical (?) drama????

lin @ssinzkhjeonson AND WITH PARK HYUNG SIK??? DHSHGDJDHDHD kath @kdramatreats



'Doctor Slump' is a drama about the growth and love of two protagonists who had promising prospects but fell into a slump and quit their jobs as doctors and live in a rooftop room. #ParkShinHye and #ParkHyungSik reportedly confirmed to lead in JTBC drama #DoctorSlump 'Doctor Slump' is a drama about the growth and love of two protagonists who had promising prospects but fell into a slump and quit their jobs as doctors and live in a rooftop room. #ParkShinHye and #ParkHyungSik reportedly confirmed to lead in JTBC drama #DoctorSlump'Doctor Slump' is a drama about the growth and love of two protagonists who had promising prospects but fell into a slump and quit their jobs as doctors and live in a rooftop room. https://t.co/q8NX34RX4w PARK SHIN HYE CASTING NEWS !!!!!!!!AND WITH PARK HYUNG SIK??? DHSHGDJDHDHD twitter.com/kdramatreats/s… PARK SHIN HYE CASTING NEWS !!!!!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 AND WITH PARK HYUNG SIK??? DHSHGDJDHDHD twitter.com/kdramatreats/s…

Interestingly, this isn’t the only The Heirs reunion this year. In October, Kim Woo-bin met with his The Heirs co-star Krystal at Ralph Lauren’s star-studded Spring 2023 fashion show in California, Los Angeles.

Kim Woo-bin posted pictures of his meeting with Krystal and playfully referred to her character’s name in his caption as well.

Krystal too played along and fans were delighted to see The Heirs cast members come together again.

Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye's careers

Since The Heirs, Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye have had fulfilling careers. If Park Shin-hye accepts Doctor Slump, it will be her second medical drama after the 2016 drama Doctors.

It is also the first project she will sign after getting married to actor Choi Tae-joon and having a child. She was last seen in Sisyphus: The Myth, which released in 2021.

Park Hyung-sik has never starred in a medical drama before, hence if he accepts Doctor Slump, it will be his debut in the genre.

He previously starred in Happiness alongside Han Hyo-joo and the Disney Plus show Soundtrack #1 opposite Han Seo-hee. He also took on a role in In the SOOP: Friendcation alongside BTS' V, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-sik, and Peakboy.

Poll : 0 votes