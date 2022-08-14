JTBC's In the Soop: Friendcation starring Taehyung, Park Seo-jun, Choi Woo-shik ends with low viewership ratings

In the Soop: Friendcation is a spin-off of BTS' In the Soop. The original starred BTS members RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, Taehyung aka V and Jungkook. The spin-off, on the other hand, stars Taehyung and his friends Park Seo-joon, Peakboy, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik, known as Wooga Squad.

Throughout the series, the audience gets to see their favorite stars without the glitz and glam that comes with being a part of the Korean entertainment world.

While clips from the four-part series went viral online, the show received low ratings after it aired on JTBC.

What was the ratings of last episode of In the Soop: Friendcation?

Despite the big star cast, In the Soop: Friendcation ended with low TRP after its television broadcast. According to Neilsen South Korea, the episode, which aired on August 12 recorded 0.6% in nationwide viewership ratings. This is a decrease from the first episode's nationwide rating of 1.3%. It should be noted that the show was only four episodes long.

This is not the first time a star-studded special series has underperformed since its debut. For instance, another JTBC music special show called Sea Of Hope, which even starred BLACKPINK idol Rose, did not perform well.

What did the cast members of In the Soop: Friendcation do in episode 4?

The episode is shot in Gangwon-do Province, and the five friends reveal more about their friendship to the viewers here. Taehyung reveals how he met Park Seo-joon in episode 4 of In The Soop: Friendcation, which was one of the show's standout moments. In 2016, the former met the latter on the sets of Hwarang. This was also when he met Park Hyung-shik. In the episode, Taehyung explained how he approached Park Seo-joon to learn more.

He was the least experienced actor on the set at the time, and had difficulty portraying his character. Taehyung said:

"Because it was my first time, I felt totally lost. When I told him that, he helped me find the right emotion for each scene and recorded all of that in a voice memo."

Park Seo-joon responded by explaining:

"What I was thankful for V was that he knew that he was lacking, so he kept asking me. I have never met someone like that and I could really feel that he wanted to do a good job, so I just wanted to help him."

Other highlights of the episode included five members of the show skating on the ice rink. At one point, the cast was impressed with Taehyung's appearance first thing in the morning. In fact, with the assistance of Peak Boy, Choi Woo-shik, and Park Seo-jun, the BTS member attempted to learn to chop vegetables.

