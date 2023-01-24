A Tourist's Guide to Love on Netflix: Release date, first look, and everything we know so far

A Tourist's Guide to Love is set to premiere on Netflix on April 27, 2023. Starring Rachel Leigh Cook, the film will follow the journey of a travel executive on her way to Vietnam in order to gain an insight into its blooming tourist industry.

This offbeat premise and the possibility of a very adventurous insight into one of the prettiest places in the world certainly seem to make this film all the more exciting.

Netflix recently shared a set of images giving a peek into what the film looks like, and the images show that the film will have exceptional cinematography and a good eye for detail. A Tourist's Guide To Love is directed by Steven Tsuchida with a script from Eirene Donohue. However, there aren't a lot of details available about the film right now

Golden @netflixgolden



Read more: Pack your bags...A TOURIST'S GUIDE TO LOVE releases globally on Netflix on April 27Read more: netflix.com/tudum/articles… Pack your bags...A TOURIST'S GUIDE TO LOVE releases globally on Netflix on April 27Read more: netflix.com/tudum/articles… https://t.co/ysQUFT0b6V

A Tourist's Guide to Love set photos show a beautiful Vietnam day

NewOnNetflixUK -fan- @NewOnNetflixUK



Last year we announced the cast and synopsis for an upcoming romance film "A Tourist's Guide To Love" from Vietnam...



Read more: NEWS: First Look and Release Date Announced for New Netflix Romance Film "A Tourist’s Guide To Love"Last year we announced the cast and synopsis for an upcoming romance film "A Tourist's Guide To Love" from Vietnam...Read more: news.newonnetflix.info/news/first-loo… NEWS: First Look and Release Date Announced for New Netflix Romance Film "A Tourist’s Guide To Love"Last year we announced the cast and synopsis for an upcoming romance film "A Tourist's Guide To Love" from Vietnam...Read more: news.newonnetflix.info/news/first-loo… https://t.co/QLvyEExxTA

A Tourist's Guide to Love is a story of travel and love.

Travel films have been exceptionally popular in the past, and the upcoming Steven Tsuchida film will feature a very interesting premise. The film will show a travel executive's journey to Vietnam to study the country's tourist industry while being undercover.

The synopsis for A Tourist's Guide to Love reads:

"After an unexpected breakup, a travel executive accepts an assignment to go undercover and learn about the tourist industry in Vietnam. Along the way she finds adventure and romance with her Vietnamese expat tour guide when they decide to reroute the tour bus in order to explore life and love off the beaten path."

While the film doesn't seem to be a typical rom-com, you can expect it to share quite a few similarities with other popular romantic comedies. Needless to say, it will have a happy ending and a cheesy love affair.

In an interview with Tudum, Rachael Leigh Cook said:

"I can’t quit you rom-coms! I just can’t stay away,...[Vietnam is] insanely beautiful, and the landscape is so incredibly diverse, and that’s why I think it’s so important that we set the movie in so many different places … the topography varies so greatly and it’s such an asset to the movie and to everyone who is able to see it."

Rachael Leigh Cook has previously appeared in similar films like She's All That, Love, Guaranteed, and Josie and the Pussycats. Though there is still no A Tourist's Guide to Love trailer, here are some set photos released by Netflix promoting the film.

Pictures for the upcoming film shared by Netflix (Image via Netflix)

Pictures for the upcoming film shared by Netflix (Image via Netflix)

Pictures for the upcoming film shared by Netflix (Image via Netflix)

A Tourist's Guide to Love will be based around the streets of Vietnam, including the markets and the small streets. Speaking about highlighting different parts and angles of the country, Rachael Leigh Cook said:

"There are almost no American movies set in Vietnam that aren't about the trauma of war...It was really important to me to tell a story about life now. One that was full of joy and love and celebration. I wanted to change the conversation about Vietnam, to highlight it as a modern thriving country whose stories are worthy of being told."

A Tourist's Guide to Love cast includes Missi Pyle, Ben Feldman, Glynn Sweet, Alexa Povah, Jacqueline Correa, Nondumiso Tembe, Andrew Barth Feldman, and Morgan Lynee Dudley.

The film will premiere on Netflix on April 27, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes