Oh Belinda ending explained: Was Dilara transported back to her real life?

Oh Belinda is the latest addition to Netflix's list of Turkish movies. The off-beat comedy-drama film made its debut exclusively on the streaming giant, this Friday, April 7, 2023. Featuring Turkish actress Neslihan Atagül Doğulu, this new movie revolves around a young and rising theater actor named Dilara Başaran. The script was written by Hakan Bonomo and directed by Deniz Yorulmazer. Onur Guvenatam is the producer of the brand-new Netflix film.

Apart from Doğulu, the lead cast list for the movie includes Necip Memili as Necati, and Serkan Çayoglu as Serkan, among others. As stated in the official synopsis for Oh Belinda, given by Netflix:

"A young actor's perfect life takes a madcap turn when she agrees to star in a commercial — and suddenly gets transported to her character's world."

Due to its unique plot and remarkably satisfying conclusion, the film has garnered a lot of attention from viewers ever since it was made available on the streaming service. So, without further ado, let's dive right in to find out how the ending of Netflix's Oh Belinda has turned out.

The ending of Netflix's new Turkish fantasy dramedy film, Oh Belinda, saw some dramatically woven enthralling events

Did Dilara manage to re-start her acting career from the scratch in the fantasy life as Handan?

In the movie, Dilara finds herself in the fantasy world of a woman named Handan after delving deep into the latter's character for a Belinda shampoo commercial.

At one point in the film, Dilara was shampooing in front of cameras for the commercial when all of a sudden she found herself inside the bathroom of Handan, the character she was playing in the commercial. When she realized what had happened, she went into a frenzy because she couldn't believe her life had been turned upside down. All of her hard work for her acting career vanished in an instant. Even her friends, colleagues, and boyfriend, Serkan, had no idea who she was.

On the other hand, like the Handan character, Dilara had a husband named Necati and two children, one son, and a daughter. Dilara couldn't accept it and fought hard to convince everyone around her that she was an actress in real life. However, nothing worked and she ended up in a mental hospital. While in the hospital, she met an unknown old woman who advised her to keep going with the role.

Dilara followed her advice and auditioned for a role in the play she had previously been in as the lead actor. She told everyone that her name was Dilara Başaran and she was an actress. Although nobody recognized her, with her immense acting talent, she impressed everyone, along with the director, and secured herself the lead character's sister role.

She was finally a bit relieved and started managing both her work and family life really well. On the day of the show, however, it was made public that she was not an actress but rather Handan, a bank employee.

Despite all her pleading, she was fired and her role was offered to another actor by the director of the play. Thus, in the fantasy world, Dilara did not manage to jump-start her acting career from the beginning as Handan.

Did Dilara transport back to her real life at the end of the movie?

At the end of the movie, Oh Belinda, Dilara completely broke down after she was fired from the theater company. She felt absolutely heartbroken and did not have the will to continue with the fantasy life of Handan anymore. As a result, she decided to end her life and went to the theater hall's rooftop to jump from there.

When she was about to jump, it started raining heavily and somehow, Dilara got back the will to live and let go of all the pain she was holding inside. She started dancing as the lead character of the play in the rain. When the performance was over, she took a sigh of relief as she sat on the roof with her eyes closed.

When Dilara opened her eyes, she realized that she was standing under the shower, just like the one from the shampoo commercial. Soon, it was revealed that she was back in real life as the director for the commercial said "Cut". Again, she was Dilara Başaran, the rising actor. It felt as if everything she experienced was just a long nightmare.

