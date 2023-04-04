7 Netflix movies and shows releasing in May 2023

May 2023 promises to be an exciting month for Netflix subscribers, with the streaming giant announcing it will be releasing a slew of new titles. From gripping dramas to thrilling action sequences, the platform is set to offer its loyal audience a diverse set of choices.

Netflix’s schedule for May will see the release of much-awaited titles, including a Bridgerton spinoff and Jennifer Lopez’s action thriller The Mother. On the TV show side of the list, Netflix has Arnold Schwarzenegger’s FUBAR and the sketch comedy I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson coming out.

The line-up also includes a number of non-English titles like the German film Blood & Gold and the Japanese sports drama series Sanctuary.

With a mix of original productions and licensed content, the upcoming Netflix releases are sure to keep viewers engaged and entertained. Here’s a closer look at some of the titles that are set to make a splash on the platform in the month of May.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, The Mother, FUBAR, and other Netflix Originals releasing in May

1) Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Release Date: May 4, 2023

Following the success of the Bridgerton franchise, Netflix has decided to expand the show further. Apart from the flagship show, the franchise will also now include spinoffs and limited series. The first major spinoff, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, will be a prequel series revolving around Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) and her rise to the throne.

The limited series will follow the Queen in her younger days as she meets and falls in love with King George, while also exploring the stories of young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury.

Bridgerton @bridgerton The monarchy that reinvented the Ton. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story premieres May 4, only on Netflix. The monarchy that reinvented the Ton. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story premieres May 4, only on Netflix. https://t.co/HQJp3dZmVs

India Amarteifio plays the role of young Queen Charlotte, with Corey Mylchreest starring as young King George.

2) The Mother

Release Date: May 12, 2023

Jennifer Lopez’s action thriller, The Mother, follows the story of an ex-assassin who is forced to come out of hiding to help protect the estranged daughter whom she left years ago. The movie, directed by Niki Caro, also stars Lucy Paez, Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, and Paul Raci.

Slated to be released in time for Mother’s Day, the movie promises to be an action-packed tale of a mother’s grit and resolve and the ends she would go to for her daughter’s safety.

3) XO, Kitty

Release Date: May 18, 2023

XO, Kitty is an upcoming rom-com series that serves as a spinoff to the hit Netflix film franchise, To All The Boys. Following the story of Kitty Song Covey as she moves to South Korea to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, the show will throw more light on the youngest Covey sister as she discovers love, heartbreak, and herself.

A highly anticipated release for fans of the franchise, the show promises to be as cute and heart-warming as the film adaptations.

4) FUBAR (Season 1)

Release Date: May 25, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s first leading role in a scripted television series, FUBAR tells the story of a CIA operative on the verge of retirement, who is forced to take up one last job. The catch? He has to partner up with his daughter who also works for the CIA.

According to Netflix’s official synopsis of the show:

“The series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor.”

With a promising cast including the likes of Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, and Barbara Eve Harris, this action-comedy series is one of Netflix’s most anticipated releases of the year.

5) Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer

Release Date: May 23, 2023

American comedian Wanda Sykes’ second Netflix standup special, Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer is an hour-long comedy special where the actress addresses a host of topics from motherhood to politics.

The official description reads:

“From the challenges of raising Gen Z teens to the dilemmas of being a liberal in a hyper charged political climate, Sykes, renowned for her social commentary, delivers her insightful and ferocious wit and candor audiences have come to know and love.”

6) I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 3)

Release Date: May 30, 2023

Tim Robinson’s popular sketch comedy series is back for another season. Season 3 of the show will consist of six episodes like both its previous seasons and will feature a host of guest stars.

7) Sanctuary (Season 1)

Release Date: May 4, 2023

Sanctuary is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original series that tells the story of an amateur sumo wrestler who tries to find his place in the ring. However, his unconventional methods and cocky attitude are not welcome in an industry that runs on tradition and history.

Throwing light on Japanese traditions and cultures, the show explores the world of sumo, where ambition for money, women, fame, and power play a bigger role than one could imagine.

Sanctuary is written by Tomoki Kanazawa and directed by Kan Eguchi.

With a range of new titles across multiple genres, May is already looking promising. Whether it is a binge-worthy series or a gripping action film, there is something to keep everyone satisfied.

All upcoming releases will be available to stream on Netflix’s official website and app in May.

Poll : 0 votes