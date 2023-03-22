"The amount of Photoshop is literally hurting my eyes": JLo's latest Instagram post for Revolve footwear sparks criticism online

JLo, aka Jennifer Lopez, who is a global icon, is collaborating with the trusted premium lifestyle label Revolve to launch a brand new footwear line. The duo's collaboration brings a fierce collection that is a must-have for both JLo and Revolve fans.

The partnership between the duo is an exciting and natural step for both labels, and they will be launching three drops, starting with the 16-piece collection of heels, which was launched on the official e-commerce site of Revolve and select retailers on March 16, 2023. To promote the premier collection, JLo herself posed for campaign pictures and modeled to gain the attention of fans.

However, Jennifer Lopez did not receive universal acclaim from the public in the most recent campaign shots. Many fans were quick to notice the photos were "photoshopped." Fans then continued to heavily criticize the actress/model for the "photoshopped" pictures. One fan, @katarinadorothych, commented under the campaign pictures:

@katarinadorothych commented "The amount of Photoshop is literally hurting my eyes" (Image via @jenniferlopez / Instagram)

Not only did @katarinadorothych, but many other fans shared a similar view and heavily criticized the actress' appearance.

Fans' reaction to the latest Jennifer Lopez' campaign pictures for the Revolve footwear line

Fans' heavily criticize the latest Jennifer Lopez' campaign pictures for the footwear line (Image via @jenifferlopez / Instagram)

For Revolve, collaboration with influential tastemakers in the entertainment and fashion industry has been one of the keys to its success. To further its collaborative journey, the label has tapped Jennifer Lopez and her eponymous label, JLo.

The dynamic duo launched a 16-piece collection featuring sculptural heels ranging from perfect animal print and chic metallics to gorgeous crystal embellishments. Posing for the campaign images, JLo showcased wearing collaborative heels from the collection. Fans loved the collection pieces but were not impressed by Jennifer Lopez's appearance.

Many fans thought the images were so heavily photoshopped that the actress's face was hardly recognizable in some of them. They added that she wasn't JLo and that the photoshopped images had changed her face too much.

A fan hilariously compared her photos to those of Khloe Kardashian, who has occasionally faced backlash for photoshopping her images. A few JLo fans, however, didn't find any problem with the pictures and had a different opinion. They loved both Jennifer Lopez's pictures and the products offered on the line.

Fans loved Jennifer Lopez's pictures and her latest collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans were impressed by how young JLo looked in the pictures and appreciated her fit physique at 53 years old. They appreciated the photos from the campaign and praised her beauty.

After witnessing JLo promote the collection, several admirers even commented that they desired it. JLo was undoubtedly captivating in the photos, whether or not they were photoshopped.

More about the newly released Jeniffer Lopez x Revolve footwear collection

The latest drop from the collaborative collection includes a number of footwear options, including sky-high platforms, knee-high boots, kitten heels, and strappy sandals, all of which are constructed in trending styles and materials. The collection pieces are made from materials such as leather, suede, mesh, and satin.

The collaborative JLo by Jennifer Lopez for Revolve collection was launched on the official Revolve e-commerce site on March 16, 2023. The collection retails for a price ranging from $145 to $200.

