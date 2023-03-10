How much did Chris Rock get paid for Netflix special? Selective Outrage earnings explored

Actor-comedian Chris Rock has been in the news lately as Netflix released his standup comedy special, Selective Outrage, on March 4. This was Netflix's first live-streaming event and it became a hit as Rock returned to stand-up comedy after a long break of eight years.

On his show, the 58-year-old comedian bashed several celebrities, including Meghan Markle, and did not miss the chance to talk about King Richard actor Will Smith slapping him at last year's Academy Awards. Not only that, but Chris Rock also took a dig at Smith's wife, actress Jada Smith.

As the special made its way, several social media users started wondering how much the 58-year-old comedian earned from his Netflix gig.

Chris Rock reportedly earned a massive amount of $20 million from his recent Netflix comedy special according to reports

According to a report by THR published in 2016, Netflix signed Chris Rock years ago and at the time, the popular streaming giant made a deal with the comedian for two shows and paid him $40 million, meaning he was paid $20 million per show.

Earlier in 2017, Chris shot his first Netflix comedy special, Chris Rock: Tamborine, which was released in 2018.

Netflix's Chief Content Officer, Ted Sarandos, said that Rock's unparalleled talent and the global streaming platform's creative freedom make them a perfect match.

Sarandos further added:

"Chris is a beloved actor and director, and his remarkable stand-up makes him comic royalty. There is no one like him."

What did Chris Rock say about Will Smith and Jada Smith on his Netflix special?

On his recent special, Selective Outrage, Rock bashed woke culture, talked about his relationship with his daughters, and dating experiences as a single father. Later in the concluding 10 minutes of the show, he talked about the infamous slap gate involving him and Will Smith at last year's Oscars.

The 58-year-old personality stated:

"You all know what happened to me, getting smacked by Suge Smith. Everybody knows! Everybody fuc*ing knows! Yes, it happened. I got smacked. A year ago, I got slapped at the fuc*ing Oscars by this motherfuc*er and people are like, ‘Did it hurt?’ It still hurts! I got ‘Summertime’ ringing in my ear! But I'm not a victim. You will never see me on Oprah or Gayle, crying."

The Grown Ups actor also talked about Jada Smith cheating on Will Smith and took a dig at the actor couple by saying, "Jada hurt him way more than he hurt me."

Poll : 0 votes