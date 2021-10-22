What did Aaron Rodgers say about the 'woke cancel culture'?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a regular guest on "The Pat McAfee Show" and gets to talk openly on a variety of topics. That could range from his most recent game to just about any topic they can come up with.

His most recent appearance involved Rodgers discussing the idea of "woke" and "cancel" culture. The Packers quarterback shut down the concept right away.

The topic first came up after Rodgers screamed some obscenities toward Chicago Bears fans last week, declaring that he owned them.

Here is what he had to say regarding anyone trying to "cancel" him for his comments during the game.

"There's a PC, woke culture that exists. And there's a cancel culture at the same time, and it's based on people's own feelings of maybe personal [misery] or distaste for their own situations or life or just the enjoyment of holding other people down underneath their thumb."

Rodgers also noted how before telling Bears fans he owned them, he saw fans in the crowd flipping him off. So he let them have it a bit in the heat of the moment in a rivalry game.

There is an inherent back and forth between players and fans. which makes NFL games a unique experience for everyone in attendance. Rodgers commented on that point as well.

"Somebody can pay for a ticket and say whatever the hell they want — which I think they should be able to — that's fine, but the one time you say something back to them, that gets caught on a hot mic ... now I've disrespected an entire city, an entire organization, and my organization."

Rodgers' comments toward Bears fans were indeed picked up by the microphones used for the television broadcast. If not for the hot mics, this storyline would not have even existed in the first place.

Rodgers has 21 regular-season career wins over the Bears and another in the postseason. He has in fact dominated the Bears for years and it is a curious stance to flip this situation of him yelling at the fans in celebration into something it is not.

The Packers quarterback used a public platform to lay out his thoughts, a right he reserves. Rodgers is certainly not willing to accept criticism for what seemed to be some harmless trash talk.

