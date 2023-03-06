What did Chris Rock say about Meghan? Comedian sparks controversy by calling out racism claims

Chris Rock made headlines once again after he fired several shots at Meghan Markle in his Netflix special, Selective Outrage. The show, which premiered on Saturday, March 4, 2023, had sections where Chris Rock was roasting the royal family on the grounds of racism, as he called them the “OGs of racism,” and the “Sugarhill Gang of racism.”

Furthermore, Rock also joked about Meghan and said:

“Some of that sh*t she went through was not racism. Sometimes it's just some in-law sh*t. Because she's complaining, I'm like, 'What the f**k is she talking about? 'They're so racist, they wanted to know how brown the baby was going to be...' I'm like, 'That's not racist,' cause' even Black people want to know how brown the baby gon' be. Sh*t. We check behind them ears."

Furthermore, he went on to joke about how Meghan went on Oprah’s show and talked about the royal family. Chris Rock also called Meghan out for “winning the light-skinned lottery.”

"Black girl trying to be accepted by her white in-laws": Chris Rock’s comments in his new Netflix special stirs controversy

Chris Rock unloaded a few more “in-laws” jokes on Meghan Markle and said:

"Black girl trying to be accepted by her white in-laws. Oh, it's hard. It's so hard, it's very hard. But it ain't as hard as a white girl trying to be accepted by her Black in-laws. Now, that sh*t is really hard."

Furthermore, he also brought in the Kardashians and said:

"If you are Black, and you wanna be accepted by your white in-laws, then you need to marry a Kardashian. Because they accept everybody. Kris Jenner is like the Statue of Liberty."

Chris Rock did not stop there. He went on to claim that everyone is trying to be the victim, including those who very well know that “they are not the victims.” Additionally, he also called Meghan a “nice lady,” but commented on how she is always complaining. Chris said:

"Like, didn't she hit the light-skinned lottery. And she's still going off complaining?"

Meanwhile, he also spoke about Meghan’s appearance on Oprah’s show, where she gave an explosive interview about the royal family. He said:

"Acting all dumb like she didn't know nothing. Going on Oprah, 'I didn't know, I had no idea how racist they were.' It's the royal family! You didn't Google those motherf***ers? What the f**k is she talking about, she didn't know?"

Neither the royal family nor Prince Harry or Meghan have addressed the matter yet.

