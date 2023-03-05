Explained: What did Chris Rock say about Will Smith's Oscars slap in new Netflix comedy slap?

Chris Rock and Will Smith were in the news for a long time after the events of the previous Oscars. The infamous event saw the Oscar-winning actor slap the comedian after the latter made some derogatory remarks about Smith's wife. The incident became the subject of numerous articles, discussions, and memes.

Both Will Smith and Chris Rock have had several responses, and now that Chris Rock's most recent comedy special is available on Netflix, the former has finally done so once again. Of course, the comedian used a more funny and self-deprecating tone while addressing this.

J_1neofakindnoocap @1_ofakindnocap

#ChrisRockLive #WillSmith Will Smith and Jada when they log on Twitter seeing what Chris Rock said on his Netflix special Will Smith and Jada when they log on Twitter seeing what Chris Rock said on his Netflix special#ChrisRockLive #WillSmith https://t.co/9hlXk6eLGc

With the Oscars around the corner and Chris Rock's new comedy special already released, the incident will resurface again. It may also go on to become another high moment for this continuing trend.

"It still hurts!"- Chris Rock on the infamous slap incident at the Oscars

Jeff Ballard @jballystyle You'd think Chris Rock was the Grand Wizard of the KKK the way Black Twitter is coming at him. They obviously have never seen any of his specials before. #ChrisRock You'd think Chris Rock was the Grand Wizard of the KKK the way Black Twitter is coming at him. They obviously have never seen any of his specials before. #ChrisRock

Few viewers and stars can forget the very infamous incident at the 2022 Oscars, where Will Smith abruptly stepped onto the stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian took a dig at Smith's wife for her looks. While this initially looked staged, it turned out to be a real event. It went on to become the most significant controversy the award ceremony has ever seen in the many years of its existence.

Chris Rock took it quite sportingly on the day of the event, and with the new special, it seems he continues to see it as an amusing event. He recently addressed the incident in his Netflix special, where he made fun of the incident and took a few more digs at the Oscar-winning actor:

"Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,...I got smacked at the f---ing Oscars by this m----f---er. And people are like, 'Did it hurt?' It still hurts!"

He continued to address the incident with a subtle nod to Will Smith getting offended about the joke by saying:

"I'm going to try to do the show without offending anyone,...Because you never know who might get triggered."

While this can be considered an ordinary joke, those who know Rock's comedic style and the infamous incident will already know what the actor and comedian are referring to.

Clair Huxtable-Underwood @TekaMAE I came to Twitter to make sure I wasn’t wrong about Chris Rock. I’m glad I’m not alone. It took a real coonish turn early on!! I came to Twitter to make sure I wasn’t wrong about Chris Rock. I’m glad I’m not alone. It took a real coonish turn early on!!

Will Smith addressed the issue earlier after the incident, saying that he was having a 'horrific night.' Smith said:

"That was a horrific night, as you can imagine,...There's many nuances and complexities to it, but at the end of the day, I just — I lost it. I guess what I would say, you just never know what somebody's going through....I was going through something that night. And not that that justifies my behavior at all. You're asking what did I learn and it's that we just got to be nice to each other, man. It's hard. And I guess the thing that was most painful for me is that I took my hard and made it hard for other people."

Jada was also vocal about the incident right from the start. But it seems Chris Rock had the last laugh while making others laugh in the process.

Oscars 2023 hopefully does not bring drama to this form.

