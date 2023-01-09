“I went into this incredibly naive”: Prince Harry reveals he was ‘probably bigoted’ before Meghan Markle relationship

After the leak of Prince Harry’s book, Spare, the Duke of Sussex made the headlines again as he appeared in an interview with CNN, where he revealed that he was “probably bigoted” before he began dating his wife, Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry’s interaction with Anderson Cooper was all about his memoir Spare and how he spills the beans about his personal life and the royal family in his book. During the interview with Cooper, he claimed:

“I went into this incredibly naïve. I had no idea the British press was so bigoted. Hell, I was probably bigoted before the relationship with Meghan.”

He also spoke about his wife and talked about her struggles with the family and the press. He said:

“What Meghan had to go through was similar in some part to what Kate Middleton and what Camila, the Queen Consort went through…very different circumstances, but then you add in the race element, which is what the press, British press jumped on straight away.”

Prince Harry’s book was recently leaked in many parts of the world. However, it will officially become globally available on January 10, 2023.

Queens R. Made @QueenRMade1 royalty. Harry is Diana’s heir. I 🏾his growth. #Spare #andersoncooper

I am so proud of Prince Harry. Acknowledgment of ignorance is difficult. It’s even more isolating to deconstruct said ignorance under heavy artillery from a cult ofroyalty. Harry is Diana’s heir. I🏾his growth. #GoodKingHarry I am so proud of Prince Harry. Acknowledgment of ignorance is difficult. It’s even more isolating to deconstruct said ignorance under heavy artillery from a cult of🇬🇧royalty. Harry is Diana’s heir. I👏🏾his growth. #GoodKingHarry #Spare #andersoncooper https://t.co/Tf5hSyeV3u

Prince Harry’s book, Spare, talks about his grievances against the royal family, and more

Prince Harry's Spare is an autobiography of the Duke of Sussex, which talks about his wife, children, mother, and his grievances with the royal family. As the book was leaked in many parts of the world, including Spain, certain details regarding its contents came to light.

In Spare, he goes into detail about losing his mother, his collapsing relationship with his brother, and his wife's struggles when she first got into the family. He also talks about his time in Afghanistan and how he served in the military and went up against Taliban fighters.

Furthermore, Prince Harry discusses how he came up with the book's title, citing the way he once heard his father talking to his mother, Diana.

Adelsexpertin @Adelsexpertin The best thing about #PrinceHarry ’s book #Spare is that he confirms every rumour that was out in the tabloids: Duchess Difficult, tiara gate, bridesmaid dressing, Kate crying, pregnancy revelation at Eugenie’s wedding, bullying of staff… the tabloids must have a field day! The best thing about #PrinceHarry’s book #Spare is that he confirms every rumour that was out in the tabloids: Duchess Difficult, tiara gate, bridesmaid dressing, Kate crying, pregnancy revelation at Eugenie’s wedding, bullying of staff… the tabloids must have a field day! 😂

In the book, he claims that he was around 20 at the time when his father said:

“Wonderful. You have given me an heir and a spare. You have done your job.”

He also mentions his brother and their decaying relationship, narrating an incident from 2019 where the two brothers had a rather rude and aggressive altercation, as nobody from the royal family was ready to accept Meghan Markle. In his book, Harry wrote about how William grabbed him by his collar and knocked him to the kitchen floor. Another takeaway from the book will be how Lady Diana has been a major influence in Prince Harry’s life.

bwa 🇲🇽 @thereturnofBWA Prince Harry reveals music artist he listened to in his lowest moments in new book ‘Spare’.



“In the times I felt alone and separated from my family, I always took time to myself to sit back and listen to Shenseea. Her lyrics resonated with me and got me through a lot.” Prince Harry reveals music artist he listened to in his lowest moments in new book ‘Spare’.“In the times I felt alone and separated from my family, I always took time to myself to sit back and listen to Shenseea. Her lyrics resonated with me and got me through a lot.” https://t.co/qKhW3lxYKk

Spire also offers insight into his decision to leave the family and move to California. It suggests the reason for his departure was mostly years of trauma that he and his wife had endured in the Royal Family house.

