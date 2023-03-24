New Netflix series Queen Charlotte poster sparks fury online, internet claims makers are "white washing history"

Netflix has yet again embroiled itself in controversy with the poster of Queen Charlotte from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, a prequel to the popular Bridgerton, which also saw some severe criticism aimed at it for the same reason.

With the release of India Amarteifio's young Charlotte, netizens have come forward to compare the portrait of the real queen and the actress portraying it. They are implying how Netflix is trying to "white-wash" history with the portrayal of colored people as historical figures.

This is less due to historical accuracy and more due to the implication having a colored queen has on history. Additionally, some fans have accused Netflix of stealing history and making it something that would suit the majority of the viewers.

Fans react to Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story's first look as they call the series "a woke joke"

The series shared the first look of Queen Charlotte and the trailer on March 23, 2023, giving rise to many reactions. While most reactions to this were aimed at the historical consequences of the casting, some even resorted to memes and jokes about changing the color of famous historical characters to suit present-day society.

Marilyn Rossi @marilynrossi @EndWokeness Bridgerton is a spoof. As soon as you see 5 minutes of it you know it’s a woke joke. @EndWokeness Bridgerton is a spoof. As soon as you see 5 minutes of it you know it’s a woke joke.

Bailey McCreary @BaileyMcCreary_ @EndWokeness If you are going to make something based on history, make it accurate. Otherwise just make a fantasy story with original characters. @EndWokeness If you are going to make something based on history, make it accurate. Otherwise just make a fantasy story with original characters.

Kyle Becker @kylenabecker @EndWokeness Cultural appropriation apparently only runs in one direction. It is a bogus concept intended to perpetuate victimhood and keep us divided from each other. @EndWokeness Cultural appropriation apparently only runs in one direction. It is a bogus concept intended to perpetuate victimhood and keep us divided from each other.

Adjoah Ando further talked about this upcoming prequel in an interview with Refinery 29, where she said:

"You see what happens when a young — true to history —- mixed race woman ends up in the court of the English aristocracy. What happens? How does she navigate [that world]?...'In this show, [race] is much more central in the narrative'"

Amid all the jokes about cultural appropriation, Netflix seems to have already taken a blow with the latest series starting on a back foot.

What is Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story about?

Bridgerton @bridgerton The unlikely romance that started it all. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story premieres May 4, only on Netflix. The unlikely romance that started it all. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story premieres May 4, only on Netflix. https://t.co/xw0l7nROCD

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will focus on the young eponymous heroine as she meets King George and falls in love. It will also shed light on the important origin story of the character, who was popularized by Golda Rosheuvel's portrayal in the original series.

The synopsis for the new series reads:

"Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton."

While not everything about the show has been revealed yet, it is confirmed that Tom Verica will direct the series. Additionally, the show's script is written by Shonda Rhimes and Nicholas Nardini.

The show will premiere on May 4, 2023, on Netflix.

