5 shows like The Night Agent to watch on Netflix

The Night Agent is a recently released American action thriller television series from the house of Netflix. Although released alongside other original titles like Furies and Johnny, the series has already shown a lot of promise.

Since its release on March 23, 2023, the series has garnered immense viewership, becoming the third most-viewed debut series on the streaming platform. The success that it received in such a short period of time has already prompted producers to green-light a second season.

Created by Shawn Ryan, The Night Agent is a visual adaptation of a 2019 novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk. Apart from Gabriel Basso in the lead role, the cast also includes Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins, Eve Harlow, Phoenix Raei, and others in pivotal roles.

A still from The Night Agent (Image via Netflix)

This article explores some of the shows that should be on your binge list if you liked watching The Night Agent. Just like the newly released series, all the following titles are also hosted on the streaming platform, so you don't need to get any additional subscriptions.

Mindhunter, House of Cards, and more: 5 thrilling shows on Netflix for those who liked The Night Agent

1) Mindhunter

Mindhunter (Image via Netflix)

Mindhunter is an American psychological crime thriller from the house of Netflix. Created by Joe Penhall, the series is inspired by a 1995 book by John E. Douglas, titled Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit.

Executive producers for the show include Penhall, alongside Charlize Theron and David Fincher, with Fincher also assuming the role of director for most of the episodes. The cast features talented actors like Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv in lead roles, with Hannah Gross, Cotter Smith, June Carryl, and others in supporting roles.

Set in the late 1970s, Mindhunter revolves around the initial establishment and operations of the Behavioral Science Unit of the FBI in Virginia. The series follows FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench alongside psychologist Wendy Carr, as they interview imprisoned criminals to understand their psychology and apply the knowledge to solve live cases.

Just like The Night Agent, Mindhunter also aligns itself with the darker aspects of criminal behavior. While it does not set a precedent for worldwide espionage or outright violence, Mindhunter has the impeccable vibe of a well-executed thriller series, which is sure to keep viewers thoroughly engrossed.

2) Designated Survivor - 60 Days

Designated Survivor: 60 Days (Image via Netflix)

Korean drama has been all the craze over the last few years. Among these amazing productions making their way onto the global platform is Netflix's very own Korean spin-off, Designated Survivor: 60 Days. The series is adapted from the popular American series, Designated Survivor, by David Guggenheim.

The cast for Designated Survivor: 60 Days includes Ji Jin-hee, Huh Joon-ho, Kang Han-na, Lee Joon-hyuk, and Bae Jong-ok in pivotal roles, alongside Son Suk-ku, Choi Yoon-young, Kim Joo-hun, Ahn Nae-sang, and others in supporting roles.

Designated Survivor: 60 Days is a somewhat condensed version of its American counterpart. The series follows South Korean Minister of Environment, Park Mu-jin, as he is thrust into the position of Acting President of the Republic of Korea when all senior government officials get killed in a bomb blast.

Both the series, The Night Agent and Designated Survivor: 60 Days, are quite similar in aspects of its theme. An attack on the governing body, the pursuit for the perpetrator, and an inexperienced protagonist tasked with an immense responsibility - all these plotpoints coincide when the two shows are compared.

3) House of Cards

House of Cards (Image via Netflix)

House of Cards is another American thriller series steeped in themes of political agenda and attainment of power. Created by Beau Willimon, the series was adapted from the 1989 British novel of the same name by Michael Dobbs and aired six seasons since its debut in 2013.

The show featured an ensemble cast that included prominent actors like Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright, Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Kate Mara, and others in pivotal roles.

House of Cards follows amoral politician, Frank Underwood, and his equally ambitious wife, Claire Underwood, as they climb the ladder of hierarchy to sit at the top of the pyramid. When he is betrayed by President Walker, who had previously promised him the position of Secretary of State, Underwood initiates an elaborate plan with the singular objective of gaining power.

While House of Cards does not involve a lot of violent action, the themes of psychological manipulation, betrayal, and power are plenty thrilling. Similar to The Night Agent, this series also revolves around the White House government and how fragile political balance and power really is.

4) Bodyguard

Bodyguard (Image via BBC)

Bodyguard is a British political thriller series from the house of BBC. Created by Jed Mercurio, the series was released in 2018 and was well received by the audience, racking up the highest viewership ever for a new BBC drama since 2008. The international distribution of the series is currently handled by Netflix.

The cast of the show includes prominent actors like Richard Madden and Keeley Hawes in the lead roles, alongside Sophie Rundle, Vincent Franklin, David Westhead, Stuart Bowman, and others in supporting roles.

Bodyguard follows David Budd, a British war veteran suffering from PTSD.

When he is assigned to protect the Home Secretary, Julia Montague, he must put aside his personal opinions and distaste for her politics to serve her. Like The Night Agent, this series also revolves around the many threats to government and the web of lies that more often than not engulf the sector.

5) The Recruit

The Recruit (Image via Netflix)

The final entrant is a bit different compared to the other titles on this list. The Recruit is an American spy-adventure series from the house of Netflix. Created by Alexi Hawley, the series premiered in December 2022 and the amazing reception from the audience made producers renew it for a second season.

The cast features talented and popular actors like Noah Centineo, Laura Haddock, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Vondi Curtis-Hall, and others in pivotal roles.

The Recruit follows newly-joined CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks, as he goes above and beyond what his job description says. When an asset threatens to expose his relationship with the CIA, his life is turned upside down, as he gets involved in international politics, assailants, and all things much above his paygrade.

The Recruit is quite similar to The Night Agent, considering that both shows throw their inexperienced protagonists into the deep end of things, without a moment's notice. Unlike the other titles on this list, The Recruit is a lighter series with a bit of well-spaced humor.

These are some of our picks for the best series, which are kind of similar to the newly-released Netflix series, The Night Agent.

If you love the themes of political thrillers, secret organizations, and dark secrets that The Night Agent brought with it, the aforementioned titles should be on your watch list.

