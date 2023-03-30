The Night Agent and 5 other FBI shows to watch on Netflix

The Night Agent is the latest addition to Netflix's list of FBI shows, whose first season was released on the streaming platform on March 23, 2023. Since its arrival, it has received positive reviews from both critics and audiences alike due to its highly immersing storyline, action-packed sequences, and impressive acting performances by the lead cast of The Night Agent.

The Night Agent has now become the third most-viewed debuting show on Netflix, and within just a week of its release, the action thriller series was renewed for season 2. The streaming platform has always been home to several notable police procedural shows that went on to gain a lot of popularity, including Mindhunter, Narcos, The Blacklist, etc. Thus, for viewers who wish to watch a series like The Night Agent, the following recommendations should cater to that genre preference.

The Night Agent, Mindhunter, and 4 other FBI series on Netflix

1) Mindhunter

Mindhunter is a critically acclaimed psychological crime drama that made its debut on October 13, 2017, on Netflix. The series took inspiration from authors Mark Olshaker and John Douglas' celebrated book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit.

Created by Joe Penhall, the series sees David Fincher acting as the de facto showrunner and frequent director. The series has a total of two seasons as of yet. Released by Netflix, the official synopsis of Mindhunter states:

"In the late 1970s two FBI agents expand criminal science by delving into the psychology of murder and getting uneasily close to all-too-real monsters."

The cast members include Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford, Holt McCallany as Bill Tench, Anna Torv as Wendy Carr, Hannah Gross as Debbie Mitford, Cotter Smith as Robert Shepard, Stacey Roca as Nancy Tench, Joe Tuttle as Gregg Smith, Michael Cerveris as Ted Gunn, Lauren Glazier as Kay Manz, Albert Jones as Jim Barney, Sierra McClain as Tanya Clifton, and June Carryl as Camille, among others.

2) Narcos

First debuting on August 28, 2015, on Netflix, American-Colombian crime action Narcos sees Pedro Pascal, Wagner Moura, and Boyd Holbrook in primary roles. The show is centered around the infamous Colombian drug kingpin and narcoterrorist Pablo Escobar.

Carlo Bernard, Chris Brancato, and Doug Miro are the creators of the series, which consists of three seasons. As stated in the official description for Narcos, given by the streaming platform:

"The true story of Colombia's infamously violent and powerful drug cartels fuels this gritty gangster drama series."

Apart from Pascal as Javier Peña, Moura as Pablo Escobar, and Holbrook as Steve Murphy, the cast list for the series also includes Joanna Christie as Connie Murphy, Maurice Compte as Colonel Horacio Carrillo, André Mattos as Jorge Ochoa, Paulina Gaitán as Tata Escobar, and several others.

3) The Night Agent

Revolving around FBI Agent Peter Sutherland and his quest to save the nation along with ex-CEO Rose Larkin, who is in grave danger, the series The Night Agent season 1 has been gleaned from author Matthew Quirk's well-known novel of the same name.

The official synopsis for the first season of The Night Agent, given by Netflix, reads as follows:

"While monitoring an emergency line, a vigilant FBI agent answers a call that plunges him into a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the White House."

The cast list for this Shawn Ryan-created show sees Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin, Fola Evans-Akingbola as Chelsea Arrington, Sarah Desjardins as Maddie Redfield, Eve Harlow as Ellen, Phoenix Raei as Dale, Enrique Murciano as Ben Almora, D. B. Woodside as Erik Monks, and Hong Chau as Diane Farr.

4) The Blacklist

Fan-favorite crime thriller series The Blacklist made its arrival on Netflix on September 23, 2013. Jon Bokenkamp has served as the creator of the series. The series has a total of ten seasons, and the final season 10 was released on February 26, 2023.

The official synopsis for The Blacklist, as released by Netflix, reads:

"After turning himself in, a brilliant fugitive offers to help the FBI bag other baddies, but only if rookie profiler Elizabeth Keen is his partner."

The cast list for The Blacklist includes James Spader as Raymond "Red" Reddington, Megan Boone as Elizabeth "Liz" Keen, Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, Ryan Eggold as Tom Keen, Parminder Nagra as Meera Malik, Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper, Amir Arison as Aram Mojtabai, Mozhan Marnò as Samar Navabi, Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma, and more.

5) The Valhalla Murders

The Valhalla Murders is an Icelandic crime thriller series that arrived on Netflix in 2020. Created by Thordur Palsson, the series has one season, which consists of a total of 8 episodes. The series is loosely based on real-life events that took place in Iceland.

As per the official synopsis for The Valhalla Murders, given by Netflix:

"An Oslo detective with a painful past returns to his native Iceland to help a dedicated cop hunt a serial killer with a link to a mysterious photo."

The cast list sees Nína Dögg Filippusdóttir as Kata, Sigurður Skúlason as Magnus, Björn Thors as Arnar, Bergur Ebbi Benediktsson as Erlingur, Edda Björgvinsdóttir as Svava, Tinna Hrafnsdóttir as Helga, and several others.

6) Terrorism Close Calls

A still from Terrorism Close Calls (Image Via Netflix)

Terrorism Close Calls is a crime drama docuseries that premiered on Netflix on October 26, 2018. The show explores the terrifying terrorist attacks that almost took place or failed to be executed as planned.

The docuseries consists of 10 episodes in total. As stated in the official description for Terrorism Close Calls, given by Netflix:

"Law enforcement officials look back on attempted terrorist attacks that were thwarted in the nick of time."

The documentary series features David Bitkower, Don Borelli, and Pete King.

The Night Agent and the five other aforementioned series are currently streaming on Netflix.

