Netflix's The Night Agent is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 3.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The series tells the story of an FBI agent who receives a call that leads him to look into a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the White House.

The show stars Gabriel Basso in the lead role along with numerous others playing significant supporting characters. The show is based on author Matthew Quirk's book of the same name and is helmed by Shawn Ryan.

Netflix's The Night Agent: Trailer maintains a gripping tone

Netflix dropped the official trailer for The Night Agent on March 9, 2023, and it offers a peek into the numerous crucial events set to unfold in the series. The trailer opens with a voiceover that says:

''The FBI is the United States' premier law enforcement agency.''

Protagonist Peter Sutherland is shown offering a seat on the subway to a woman. A number of tense moments from the show are briefly depicted without giving away too many major spoilers that could ruin the viewing experience for fans.

Overall, the trailer maintains a gripping tone that fans of espionage thrillers would certainly enjoy. Here's a short description of the show, according to Netflix's Tudum:

''The super-tense new series follows a low-level FBI agent who works nights in the basement of the White House manning a phone line for undercover spies that never rings. But one day, it does, setting into motion a chain of events uncovering a conspiracy that reaches all the way to the Oval Office.''

Based on the description and trailer, viewers can expect a thrilling crime series that explores several fascinating themes like patriotism, protecting the homeland, and many more.

Details about the number of episodes in the show are not revealed but all are expected to premiere on the same day on Netflix.

A quick look at The Night Agent cast and crew

Actor Gabriel Basso plays the lead role of Peter Sutherland in The Night Agent. He's a deeply passionate and dedicated FBI agent who sets out to investigate a mole at the White House and goes to extremely dangerous lengths to achieve his goal.

Basso looks quite impressive in the series' trailer as he perfectly captures his character's sheer determination and resilience with absolute ease. Viewers can expect him to deliver a powerful performance in the show.

Apart from The Night Agent, Gabriel Basso is widely known for his performances in numerous other films and TV shows like The Big C, The Kings of Summer, and Super 8, among many more.

Starring alongside Basso in another key role is Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin. As per Netflix's Tudum, she's a tech CEO whose aunt and uncle were killed. She plays a key role in the storyline.

Luciane Buchanan also looks terrific in the series' trailer, promising to deliver a memorable performance in the show. Her other notable film and acting credits include Filthy Rich, The New Legends of Monkey, and many more. The rest of the cast includes D. B. Woodside as Erik Monks, Hong Chau as Diane Farr, and many others.

Don't miss The Night Agent on Netflix on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes