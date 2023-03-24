Who is Gabriel Basso? Meet the actor who plays Peter Sutherland in The Night Agent on Netflix

The Night Agent is a highly anticipated and brand new action thriller series that made its debut this Thursday, March 23, exclusively on Netflix. The series, helmed by creator Shawn Ryan, has taken inspiration from author Matthew Quirk's much-celebrated novel of the same name.

The official brief synopsis for the series' first season, given by Netflix, reads as follows:

"While monitoring an emergency line, a vigilant FBI agent answers a call that plunges him into a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the White House."

Consisting of a total of 10 episodes, season 1 of The Night Agent has been getting a lot of positive attention from the audience due to its engaging and mindful storyline and impressive acting performance by the show's lead actor Gabriel Basso, who portrays Peter Sutherland in the series.

Ever since the official trailer for the thriller show was launched by Netflix, viewers have been curious to learn all about actor Gabriel Basso and his diverse previous works.

Learn all about actor Gabriel Basso and his filmography as The Night Agent season 1 streams on Netflix

Originally named Louis Gabriel Basso III, Gabriel Basso is a 28-year-old American actor who first stepped into the industry as a child actor in the 2007 movie, Meet Bill, where he played the uncredited role of a kid with cancer. However, he came to prominence with the role of Adam Jamison in the 2010 comedy drama series The Big C.

Apart from that, Basso is also best known for his portrayal of the character Martin Read in the 2011 movie Super 8, Patrick Keenan in the 2013 movie The Kings of Summer, Gooch in the 2015 movie Barely Lethal, Jimmy Petersen in the 2016 movie American Wrestler: The Wizard, and J. D. Vance in the 2020 movie Hillbilly Elegy.

The actor has also been a part of several other well-known movies, including Alice Upside Down, The Whole Truth, Alabama Moon, The Hive, Ithaca and Anatomy of the Tide. He has also been a pivotal part of several other noteworthy TV series, entailing The Middle, iCarly, R. L. Stine's The Haunting Hour: The Series, The Red Road, Perception and a few others.

In The Night Agent, Basso's character Peter Sutherland works for the FBI. Along with him, actress Luciane Buchanan plays the pivotal role of Rose Larkin. Shawn Ryan, the show's executive producer, said in an interview while talking about the two leads:

"Peter’s more an old-school rule follower, Rose is a new-tech rule breaker,...They have to learn to be more like each other." (via TV Insider)

Besides Shawn Ryan, the long list of executive producers for The Night Agent entails Marney Hochman, Julia Gunn, Seth Gordon, William Sherak, James Vanderbilt and a few others.

Apart from Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan, other supporting actors on the cast list for the Netflix thriller series include:

Hong Chau as Diane Farr

Fola Evans-Akingbola as Chelsea Arrington

D. B. Woodside as Erik Monks

Eve Harlow as Ellen

Enrique Murciano as Ben Almora

Phoenix Raei as Dale

Sarah Desjardins as Maddie Redfield

Don't forget to watch The Night Agent, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes