Still Time review: Is the brand new Italian rom-com movie worth the watch?

Still Time, originally named Era Ora, is the latest addition to Netflix's intriguing list of Italian movies. The movie made its arrival exclusively on the popular streaming platform Netflix on Thursday, March 16. Renato Sannio and Alessandro Aronadio are the movie's writers, while the movie is directed by Aronadio.

As stated in the official synopsis for the Italian movie, given by Netflix:

"In this time-jumping dramedy, a workaholic who's always in a rush now wants life to slow down when he finds himself leaping ahead a year every few hours."

Chronicling the story of Dante, a man who forgot to appreciate life and all its little wonders, the movie was refreshingly woven and was quite emotional at the end. The writing of the story and direction were really promising. Edoardo Leo's portrayal as Dante was the biggest highlight of the movie.

A review of Still Time on Netflix: A heartfelt plotline elevated by riveting acting by the main cast

A time travel movie written in a refreshing way

The Netflix international movie, Still Time, revolves around the life of a man named Dante who begins to slip through time after he becomes a complete workaholic and stops valuing the true meaning of life and time.

Due to his obsession with success and work-life, he loses the love of his life, his wife Alice, the birth of his daughter and her growing up, and almost everything important. However, in the end, he stops jumping forward in time after realizing his mistake.

Writers of the Italian movie, Alessandro Aronadio and Renato Sannio, did a brilliant job of capturing a time travel movie in the simplest way possible. From the very beginning, the movie puts its main focus on the significance of living life freely with one's loved ones, while celebrating the gift of time and life.

The essence is successfully captured by the writing of the movie. Dante's character arc was also written in such a way that it felt real and relatable.

Without a shred of doubt, the movie's writing is one of its biggest highlights as it forms a strong base for the rest of the elements. The Netflix rom-com movie is definitely worth the watch.

Enthralling direction lifted the story

The movie's director, Alessandro Aronadio, also did an incredible job of presenting the story on the screen in such a pleasant and heart-warming way. More than comedy, the movie was an emotionally driven drama with a strong lesson about why it is important to cherish your loved ones.

The director has captured the complex essence of the movie in a very subtle yet impactful manner. Scenes such as the one where Dante first realizes that he has traveled forward in the future through time or the one where Alice tells him that they grew apart due to his obsession with work, or the one where Dante finds out that his best mate Valerio is suffering from cancer, are all exceptionally directed.

Thus, it is safe to say that the direction of the movie is one of the biggest reasons why it is definitely worth the viewers' time.

Arresting acting by the lead pair elevated the movie to another level

Edoardo Leo as Dante, the main character in the movie, is absolutely impressive; the actor dived deep into it and brought out all the complicated layers to the screen. The character he played was funny, successful, and miserable at the same time, which can be quite hard to pull off, but he did it with utmost ease and it felt natural.

Barbara Ronchi, who portrays the pivotal role of Alice in the movie, also did an amazing job by bringing out all the hidden nuances that her character goes through the entire time till the very end. The waves of different emotions and the emotional upheaval the character suffers are quite challenging, but the actress portrays them effortlessly.

Thus, their acting performances have enhanced Still Time's quality even more. Supporting actors, including Mario Sgueglia as Valerio and Francesca Cavallin as Francesca, also did a promising job.

Catch Still Time, which is currently streaming exclusively on Netflix.

