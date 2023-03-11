Have a nice day! Ending Explained: Did Enrique reunite with the love of his life Irma La Bomba?

Have a nice day!, a brand new and heartfelt Mexican comedy drama, made its debut on Friday, March 10, 2023, exclusively on Netflix. Javier Peñalosa has served as the writer of the movie, while Yibran Asuad has acted as the director. The movie's lead cast list includes Álvaro Guerrero, Eduardo Minett, and Andrea Chaparro.

The official synopsis for Have a nice day!, given by Netflix, reads as follows:

"A retired radio host bags groceries to earn money to attend his former employer's anniversary party, where he hopes to reunite with the love of his life."

Ever since the movie's arrival on Netflix, it has already begun to garner a lot of positive responses from the audience due to its refreshing and arresting storyline, promising acting performances by the lead cast members, and the film's striking ending. Without further ado, let's dive right in to find out why Enrique could not reunite with the love of his life at the end of Have a nice day!.

The ending of Netflix's latest Mexican dramedy movie Have a nice day! explained

What happened in Mexico?

The Netflix movie Have a nice day! depicted the story of an old man named Enrique, who used to be a well-known radio host but now had to work at a grocery store. In the movie, Enrique took a young teenage boy named Picho - who also worked at the store - under his wings to fulfill his own agenda, but ended up helping the latter gain confidence.

In the second half of the movie, Enrique made a deal with Picho. The deal was that Picho would help Enrique steal and sell left-out pieces of cardboard at the storage ground of the store for money, and in return, Enrique would help Picho to become Amanda's love interest. Amanda was another teenage worker at the store. She considered Picho a good friend.

Things were going just as Enrique wanted, but when at the store party, Picho saw Amanda kissing another boy, he became furious. His heart was broken, and he wanted out of the deal he made with Enrique. However, a few days later, Enrique gave him another offer he couldn't say no to.

Enrique had finally arranged for the money to go to Mexico for the anniversary party of the radio station he used to work for. However, the real reason for his trip to Mexico was to reunite with the love of his life Irma La Bomba. He asked both Picho and Amanda to come with him on a road trip to Mexico, and they both agreed.

However, while at the anniversary party, Enrique found out that his one true love, Irma La Bomba, had already passed away, and thus, his desire to reunite with her remained unfulfilled. A few days later, Enrique himself also passed away.

Did Picho and Amanda end up together?

During their trip to Mexico, it felt like something might happen romantically between Amanda and Picho as the two connected on some level, especially when they danced together to pay tribute to Enrique's lost love, Irma La Bomba. However, at the very end of Have a nice day!, Picho returns to where he used to live, without Amanda.

The last scene of the movie features Picho at the barber shop of Enrique's friend, getting a haircut. When asked about Amanda by one of Enrique's friends, Picho revealed that she was still in Mexico with the boy she had kissed at the party. Picho realized that they were not meant for each other, but he gained a new-found confidence and identity at the end of the movie.

Don't forget to watch Have a nice day!, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes