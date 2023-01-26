5 best international Netflix Original series you need to binge right now

Netflix is home to many fascinating and riveting original series, including mega hits like Stranger Things, The Crown, Ozark, Sex Education, and many more. Over the years, the streaming platform has brought several highly arresting international Netflix Original series to its vast audience all across the globe.

The global audience has recently developed a significant interest in binge-watching international television series. It is safe to say that the platform has been adequately catering to its vast viewers from every corner by releasing some interesting international Original Netflix series, including Who Killed Sara?, Woman of the Dead, and several others.

Top 5 binge-worthy Netflix Original international series for the audience explored

1) The Glory

The Glory is a brand new and highly immersing South Korean revenge thriller Netflix Original series that made its debut on the streaming platform on December 30, 2022, with its first part. The highly anticipated second part is slated for release on March 10, 2023.

Kim Eun-sook has served as the writer, while Ahn Gil-ho has acted as the director. The series chronicles the chilling story of a former victim of school abuse seeking revenge on her bullies. The series received positive responses from both critics and viewers for its fascinating storyline and gripping acting by the lead actors.

The lead cast list for the movie includes Song Hye-kyo as Moon Dong-eun, Lee Do-hyun as Joo Yeo-jeong, Yeom Hye-ran as Kang Hyeon-nam, Lim Ji-yeon as Park Yeon-jin, Park Sung-hoon as Jeon Jae-joon, and a few others.

2) Who Killed Sara?

Who Killed Sara? is a highly riveting Mexican suspense thriller Netflix original series, first released on 24 March 2021. There are three seasons in all for the show. On May 18, 2022, the series' final season—made its debut on the platform.

The Mexican melodrama thriller series was created by José Ignacio Valenzuela, and Bernardo de la Rosa and David Ruiz served as its directors. Alex Guzmán, who is out to avenge the brutal murder of his sister, is the main character. The drama and slow-burning suspense of the television show has received high reviews.

The lead cast members of the series entailed Manolo Cardona as Álex Guzmán, Ximena Lamadrid as Sara Guzmán, Alejandro Nones as Rodolfo Lazcano, Carolina Miranda as Elisa Lazcano, Eugenio Siller as José María "Chema" Lazcano, Fátima Molina as Clara, and several others.

3) Marianne

Marianne is a spine-chilling and highly arresting French horror drama Netflix original series that made its arrival on the streaming platform on 13 September 2019 with season 1.

Samuel Bodin has served as the creator of the series. Bodin has also acted as the writer of the series, along with Quoc Dang Tran. The series depicts the spooky tale of a young author named Emma who discovers that the characters in her horror stories also exist in the real world. The show garnered a lot of attention for its compelling plot and standout performances by the cast.

The cast list for Marianne entails Victoire Du Bois as Emma Larsimon, Tiphaine Daviot as Aurore, Lucie Boujenah as Camille, Bellamine Abdelmalek as Arnaud, Alban Lenoir as Inspector Ronan, and several others.

4) Alice in Borderland

Alice in Borderland is a highly exhilarating Japanese sci-fi thriller drama Netflix original series that made its debut on December 10, 2020. It has two seasons collectively. Season 2 of the series was released on the platform on December 22, 2022.

Yoshiki Watabe, Shinsuke Sato, and Yasuko Kuramitsu have served as writers of the series, while Shinsuke Sato has acted as the director. The series revolves around two allies caught up in a deadly game. The series has been critically appreciated for its unique storyline and arresting acting performances by the cast members of the series.

The lead cast list for Alice in Borderland, includes Kento Yamazaki as Ryōhei Arisu, Tao Tsuchiya as Yuzuha Usagi, Ayaka Miyoshi as Ann Rizuna, Nijirō Murakami as Shuntarō Chishiya, Dori Sakurada as Suguru Niragi and Aya Asahina as Hikari Kuina, among others.

5) Woman of the Dead

Woman of the Dead is a highly engaging and brand new mystery thriller Austrian Netflix original series that made its debut on the platform with its first season on January 5, 2023.

Nicolai Rohde has served as the director, while Benito Mueller, Mike Majzen, Wolfgang Mueller, Barbara Stepansky, Nicolai Rohde, and Barbara Stepansky have acted as writers for the series. The series chronicles the story of a widowed woman who goes on a deadly quest to punish her husband's killers.

Since its arrival, it has been getting a lot of positive reviews from both the audience and the critics for its outstanding cinematography, excellent direction, and moving acting performances by the lead cast members of the series.

The lead cast list for Woman of the Dead includes Anna Maria Mühe as Blum and Yousef 'Joe' Sweid as Reza. Other actors on the cast list entail Romina Küper, Gregor Bloéb, Luis Vorbach, Simon Schwarz, Stephanie Lexer, Robert Palfrader, Felix Klare, and a few others.

Don't forget to binge-watch these 5 international Netflix original series.

