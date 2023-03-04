Where was Sex/Life season 2 shot? Filming locations of the Netflix series explored

Sex/Life, a highly sensuous and popular drama series on Netflix, made its return with a much-anticipated season 2 this Thursday, March 2. Created by Stacy Rukeyser, it has a total of six episodes which run approximately 45 - 55 minutes each.

Season 2 of the series has received a lot of positive attention for its bold and steamy plotline and striking filming locations, ever since it started streaming on Netflix. The series' latest installment has been filmed all across Toronto, Ontario, Canada, doubling for New York City and Connecticut.

From Ontario to NYC, Netflix's Sex/Life season 2 was shot around diverse beautiful locations

1) Trinity Bellwoods and Noce Restaurant

AQ @ameam @TOFilming_EM Sex/Life filming at Trinity Bellwoods today. Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi on set. @WhatsFilmingON Sex/Life filming at Trinity Bellwoods today. Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi on set. @WhatsFilmingON @TOFilming_EM https://t.co/WV1QWrAtQr

Actress Sarah Shahi, who portrays the lead character, Billie Connelly, and actor Adam Demos, who plays the role of Billie's ex-boyfriend Brad Simon, were seen shooting for a particular scene in Trinity Bellwoods. It is a popular neighborhood in the inner city of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Bounded by Bathurst Street on the east, College Street on the north, Queen Street West on the south and on the west by Dovercourt Road, the place has a massive Brazilian and Portuguese community.

The series' season 2's production was also seen shooting at Noce Restaurant, which is located right across the street from the park.

2) Wycliffe College in Toronto

Several cast members of the Netflix series were also spotted shooting at Toronto's esteemed Wycliffe College. It is a scriptural graduate school of theology and a part of the University of Toronto.

The college was established in 1877 as a biblical seminary in the Anglican tradition. Currently, Wycliffe College attracts many students belonging to Christian denominations from all around the globe.

3) Royal Ontario Museum and Financial District

The filming of the 2nd season of the steamy Netflix series also took place in a few iconic spots in Canada, including the site's Financial District and the Royal Ontario Museum, famously known as ROM.

It is a world-famous museum for world culture, art and natural history. It is the biggest museum in Canada and one of the biggest in North America. Every year numerous visitors come to Canada to visit the historical museum.

Actress Sarah Shahi and actor Mike Vogel, who plays the role of Billie's husband Cooper Connelly, were spotted filming for a Christmas scene in the financial district, right outside a building downtown, which is the central business district of Canada.

4) Hamilton in Ontario

The production of Sex/Life season 2 was spotted near the city shooting in Hamilton as well.

Several cast members were captured while shooting at a marvelous art gallery and also at West Habour Go Station. It is a regional rail station, situated in the North End neighborhood of Hamilton, Canada.

As per the brief description for the brand new Sex/Life season 2, given by Netflix:

"Billie navigates new challenges — and fresh desires — as she lusts after the life she wants. But will she be able to have it all?"

The cast list for Sex/Life's second season entails:

Sarah Shahi as Billie Connelly,

Mike Vogel as Cooper Connelly,

Adam Demos as Brad Simon,

Margaret Odette as Sasha Snow,

Wallis Day as Gigi,

Dylan Bruce as Spencer,

Craig Bierko as Mick,

Cleo Anthony as Kam, and

Darius Homayoun as Majid, among others.

Don't forget to catch season 2 of Sex/Life, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

