Sex/Life season 2 release date, plot, cast, and everything we know so far

Sex/Life season 2 will be released on Netflix on Thursday, March 2, 2023. The show is inspired by the novel 44 Chapters About 4 Men by BB Easton.

Sex/Life stars Sarah Shahi as Billie Connelly, Mike Vogel as Cooper Connelly, Adam Demos as Brad Simon, and Margaret Odette as Sasha Snow.

Jonathan Sadowski, Meghan Heffern, Amber Goldfarb, Li Jun Li, Wallis Day, Dylan Bruce, Craig Bierko, Cleo Anthony, and Darius Homayoun are members of the show's recurring cast. The program's first season debuted on June 25, 2021, under the direction of Stacy Rukeyser.

Sex/Life sees Sarah Shahi as Billie Connelly, a married woman trying to get back with her ex-boyfriend

Sex/Life follows Billie Connelly, portrayed by Sarah Shahi, a wife, and mother who, after growing tired of her monotonous suburban life, begins recalling and fantasizing about her passionate exploits with ex-boyfriend Brad.

At the end of Season 1, we saw her fix things with her husband Cooper, but that proved to be of no use as she again went back to Brad with the hope of rekindling their romance. But Brad didn’t respond to her suggestion, leaving their potential future in doubt.

In the trailer, she is heard saying in a voice-over:

"Not everyone has it: The desire to wake up, stop sleepwalking through our lives. to stop trying to do the right thing while denying our truth, but those of us who do, we tread in dangerous waters."

She concluded the trailer by saying:

"Once you wake up, once you get even just a tiny taste, there’s no going back."

The teaser depicts not just the ex-lovers rekindling their romance but also Cooper creating a love triangle.

Speaking about her role, Sarah Shahi, who even appeared in Black Adam, once said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

"Well, to be totally honest with you, I was a bit scared and a bit turned on at the same time. It was a very risqué project in a lot of ways. Emotionally, I was going to have to go to some pretty raw, vulnerable places that I hadn’t had the opportunity to do onscreen before, and physically, it was a very revealing side of myself."

She continued:

"A lot of times, when you have female sexuality onscreen, it’s portrayed through the male POV, but this time, we really put it on its head by portraying everything through the female gaze. So I thought that was just something that was so important to be a part of."

The entire series is told through a woman’s perspective in more ways than one, with each episode being directed by a female director.

What is Sex/Life about?

The synopsis of the show, according to IMDb, reads:

"A suburban mother of two takes a fantasy-charged trip down memory lane that sets her very married present on a collision course with her wild-child past."

Season 1 of the show consisted of eight episodes. Stacy Rukeyser, J. Miles Dale, Jordan Hawley, and Jessika Borsiczky are the executive producers with music helmed by Mark Isham and Isabella Summers.

Each episode has a runtime of 43 to 52 minutes.

