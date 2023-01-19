How did Shakira find out her husband was cheating? Strawberry jam revelation sparks hilarious reactions online

Latin superstar Shakira's split with longtime beau Gerard Pique was apparently catalyzed by strawberry jam, according to various reports.
The duo announced their uncoupling in June 2022, amidst rumors that the latter cheated on her with Clara Chia Marti.
Reportedly, the Hips Don't Lie singer suspected her partner's infidelity after returning to their family home to find that some strawberry jam had been eaten from the refrigerator. Allegedly, she is the only member of the household who ate this jam. Hence, for the Colombian singer, the proof was in the pudding, or jam in this case.
A music video for Shakira's song Te Felicito with Puerto-Rican singer Rauw Alejandro, released in April 2022, shows the former opening a refrigerator door to find Alejandro's head, surrounded by strawberries and their products. Fans at the time speculated that the scene was a hint at how the truth came out.
Shakira and Pique share two sons, Milan (9) and Sasha (7) together. The former Barcelona footballer has been openly dating Clara Chia Marti since the split.
Twitterati are having a ball with Shakira's jam reveal
Shakira (45) and Gerard Pique (35) were together for 12 years. As part of their custody arrangement, the singer will be taking care of their two kids full time, while Pique will be able to spend ten days a month and holidays with them.
The reveal that strawberry jam played a massive role in the couple's separation saga had netizens in tatters, as they took to Twitter to share their hilarious reactions. Check out some of these tweets below:
"I'm worth two 22-year olds": Shakira slams ex Gerard Pique in a new "revenge" song
The singer's latest release, BZRP Music Sessions #53, has been noted to be allegedly inspired by her split with Gerard Pique, and the song even references her recent tax controversy.
In what is being called a "revenge" song, the lyrics point to the singer-songwriter being out of Pique's league, with lyrics such as:
I'm worth two 22-year-olds // You traded in a Ferrari for a Twingo // You traded in a Rolex for a Casio.
Clara Chia Marti, who is now aged 23, reportedly got together with Pique when she was 22. Soon afetr the song released, in response, Gerard Pique was seen wearing Casio and driving a Twingo.
Even the brands mentioned got in on the action, with Renault and Casio reacting to the song in their own way.
The song also references to the fact that the singer and Gerard Pique's mother are neighbors. A few days back, the Waka Waka singer was allegedly listening to her latest song on loop, with a life-sized witch prop on her balcony pointing to Mama Pique's house.
The singer recently, in an interview, expressed a desire to move back to her hometown of Miami, but her plans have reportedly stalled due to her father's illness.