How did Shakira find out her husband was cheating? Strawberry jam revelation sparks hilarious reactions online

Latin superstar Shakira's split with longtime beau Gerard Pique was apparently catalyzed by strawberry jam, according to various reports.

The duo announced their uncoupling in June 2022, amidst rumors that the latter cheated on her with Clara Chia Marti.

Reportedly, the Hips Don't Lie singer suspected her partner's infidelity after returning to their family home to find that some strawberry jam had been eaten from the refrigerator. Allegedly, she is the only member of the household who ate this jam. Hence, for the Colombian singer, the proof was in the pudding, or jam in this case.

Te Felicito's music video shows Shakira opening the fridge to find her collaborator's head surrounded by strawberry products (Image via YouTube).

A music video for Shakira's song Te Felicito with Puerto-Rican singer Rauw Alejandro, released in April 2022, shows the former opening a refrigerator door to find Alejandro's head, surrounded by strawberries and their products. Fans at the time speculated that the scene was a hint at how the truth came out.

Shakira and Pique share two sons, Milan (9) and Sasha (7) together. The former Barcelona footballer has been openly dating Clara Chia Marti since the split.

Twitterati are having a ball with Shakira's jam reveal

Shakira (45) and Gerard Pique (35) were together for 12 years. As part of their custody arrangement, the singer will be taking care of their two kids full time, while Pique will be able to spend ten days a month and holidays with them.

The reveal that strawberry jam played a massive role in the couple's separation saga had netizens in tatters, as they took to Twitter to share their hilarious reactions. Check out some of these tweets below:

maria garcia @tulipsmg @YaaAsantewaaBa when Agatha Shakira Christie noticed a spoonful of jam is missing, a dreadful sense of foreboding overcame her, she knew right then the marriage was over… kinda like the Beaches robe scene @YaaAsantewaaBa when Agatha Shakira Christie noticed a spoonful of jam is missing, a dreadful sense of foreboding overcame her, she knew right then the marriage was over… kinda like the Beaches robe scene https://t.co/5DbJL6CPt7

Sgi @sabzsgizo Things that don’t lie according to Shakira:



1) hips

2) jam Things that don’t lie according to Shakira:1) hips2) jam https://t.co/9XZrQAGEW5

Kunapalooza @Kunapalooza she inspires shakira to check the jam she inspires shakira to check the jam https://t.co/GhN22R6zNC

sindisbiya @sindisbiiyaa @YaaAsantewaaBa Shakira looking at her husband when her jam was gone: @YaaAsantewaaBa Shakira looking at her husband when her jam was gone: https://t.co/ZX6ryyvNHf

bergs @aseriousmang Pop Tingz @ThePopTingz Shakira deduced Piqué was cheating on her after she returned from traveling to find that her strawberry jam was eaten.



Piqué has never eaten jam in his life. Shakira deduced Piqué was cheating on her after she returned from traveling to find that her strawberry jam was eaten. Piqué has never eaten jam in his life. https://t.co/2OpKhkP7ih “Ah right, silly me. Obviously you got hungry and ate some of Miss Shakira’s jam. I won’t take up more of your time, you probably have soccer practice to get to… there’s just one thing that’s bothering me, see? Miss Shakira told me you’ve never eaten jam in your life.” twitter.com/ThePopTingz/st… “Ah right, silly me. Obviously you got hungry and ate some of Miss Shakira’s jam. I won’t take up more of your time, you probably have soccer practice to get to… there’s just one thing that’s bothering me, see? Miss Shakira told me you’ve never eaten jam in your life.” twitter.com/ThePopTingz/st… https://t.co/Z7HypoGo1l

Ian 1️⃣3️⃣ @nojardimderosas I feel like Shakira inhabits a slightly more fantastical reality than the rest of us do. Wild boars mugged her for a ham sandwich and she deduced that her husband was cheating by the amount of jam in her fridge. She's definitely a character in a novel. I feel like Shakira inhabits a slightly more fantastical reality than the rest of us do. Wild boars mugged her for a ham sandwich and she deduced that her husband was cheating by the amount of jam in her fridge. She's definitely a character in a novel.

Joon @CATBOIBOSS Shakira inside the jam jar investigating how much was missing Shakira inside the jam jar investigating how much was missing https://t.co/jcVSfJ8TVi

jay @ijaybol shakira counting the scoops of jam taken out of the jar shakira counting the scoops of jam taken out of the jar https://t.co/kSFnsqa7E0

Domino's Pizza ROI @Dominos_ROI Shakira when her band mates ask her if she wants to join a jam session. #shakira Shakira when her band mates ask her if she wants to join a jam session. #shakira https://t.co/c9ijROq6gW

Mwang! @Mwass_ The half eaten jar of jam piqued Shakira’s interest and a deduction was made. Her husband lies, her hips don’t. Whenever, wherever, we’re meant to be investigative. Waka waka eh eh The half eaten jar of jam piqued Shakira’s interest and a deduction was made. Her husband lies, her hips don’t. Whenever, wherever, we’re meant to be investigative. Waka waka eh eh 😂😂😂

Insufferable Good Girl @marthamwatha I’d like the recipe for that Shakira jam.

It can’t have been store bought. The entire world is at a standstill, we’ve all been held hostage over a jar of jam.

History is being reshaped over jam.

Books must be written, research papers published, we must investigate this jam. I’d like the recipe for that Shakira jam.It can’t have been store bought. The entire world is at a standstill, we’ve all been held hostage over a jar of jam.History is being reshaped over jam.Books must be written, research papers published, we must investigate this jam.

"I'm worth two 22-year olds": Shakira slams ex Gerard Pique in a new "revenge" song

The singer's latest release, BZRP Music Sessions #53, has been noted to be allegedly inspired by her split with Gerard Pique, and the song even references her recent tax controversy.

In what is being called a "revenge" song, the lyrics point to the singer-songwriter being out of Pique's league, with lyrics such as:

I'm worth two 22-year-olds // You traded in a Ferrari for a Twingo // You traded in a Rolex for a Casio.

Clara Chia Marti, who is now aged 23, reportedly got together with Pique when she was 22. Soon afetr the song released, in response, Gerard Pique was seen wearing Casio and driving a Twingo.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet Shakira's latest song lyrics: "You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio..."



Gerard Piqué now wears a casio and drives a Twingo. 🤣



The level of pettiness from him is incredible. Shakira's latest song lyrics: "You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio..."Gerard Piqué now wears a casio and drives a Twingo. 🤣The level of pettiness from him is incredible. 🎤 Shakira's latest song lyrics: "You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio..."Gerard Piqué now wears a casio and drives a Twingo. 🤣The level of pettiness from him is incredible. https://t.co/XVp29OXRlT

Even the brands mentioned got in on the action, with Renault and Casio reacting to the song in their own way.

The song also references to the fact that the singer and Gerard Pique's mother are neighbors. A few days back, the Waka Waka singer was allegedly listening to her latest song on loop, with a life-sized witch prop on her balcony pointing to Mama Pique's house.

ShakiraMedia @ShakiraMedia Shakira has reportedly been listening to her BZRP session on a loop today, where there is also a witch on the balcony pointing at her ex-mother-in-law's house… 🧙‍♀️Shakira has reportedly been listening to her BZRP session on a loop today, where there is also a witch on the balcony pointing at her ex-mother-in-law's house… 🧙‍♀️🔊 Shakira has reportedly been listening to her BZRP session on a loop today, where there is also a witch on the balcony pointing at her ex-mother-in-law's house… https://t.co/ZX2qXJG8lB

The singer recently, in an interview, expressed a desire to move back to her hometown of Miami, but her plans have reportedly stalled due to her father's illness.

