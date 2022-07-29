Create
"Shakira did nothing wrong": Tax fraud controversy explained as fans extend support amid fears of 8-year prison sentence for Colombian singer 

Barcelona tax authorities claim Shakira has not paid her taxes (Image via shakira/Instagram)
Karishma Rao
Karishma Rao
ANALYST
Modified Jul 29, 2022 09:08 PM IST

Latin superstar Shakira could find herself behind bars after allegedly committing tax fraud. According to sources, the Colombian singer turned down a settlement that would have allowed her to avoid going to trial. Attorneys claim that between 2012 and 2014, the singer refused to pay 14.5 million euros in taxes to the Spanish government.

Carlos Cruzado, the president of the Union of Treasury Technicians, revealed to a late-night talk show host that Shakira has been charged with six tax offenses. Cruzado stated:

“She runs a very great risk being charged with six tax offences, with the penalties that this could entail.”

According to the prosecutor's documents, the singer purchased a home in Barcelona in May 2012, which became her family home for her partner and their son, who was born in Spain in 2013. Following the news of the Grammy singer's alleged tax evasion, netizens took to Twitter to share their thoughts. One Twitter account @Rothmus came to the singer's defense and wrote,

"Shakira did nothing wrong."
Shakira did nothing wrong. https://t.co/HDSxFnh6Kz

The prosecutor's office demanded an eight-year prison sentence and a fine of 24 million euros if Shakira is found guilty.

However, the Whenever Wherever singer alleged that she did not live in the country during the aforementioned time period. The singer’s representative told sources that she has never failed to pay her taxes and that the current case against her is "a total violation of her rights." They also added:

“The singer is fully confident of her innocence and therefore does not accept a settlement.”
Netizens react to Shakira's possible imprisonment if found guilty

Followers of the performer were shocked by the latest revelations. Many found it hard to believe that the Hips Don’t Lie singer refused to pay taxes. Several memes of the sensational superstar being put in prison have surfaced online. Netizens could not believe that an A-list celebrity like her would be imprisoned.

Netizens flooded Twitter with memes. A few hilarious tweets read:

@AFP the jailer: shakira shakira https://t.co/RgQwma9CFt
shakira going to prison https://t.co/p2ip01Ohfp
@AFP give her a queen’s pardon now!
@AFP Hips don’t lie. But I guess her accountant does. 👀💯🙈
What the hell is going on in celebland. Shakira, shakira going to prison??? 8 YEARS??? #Shakira https://t.co/1Y09uuVh6g
Shakira has been threatened with an eight year prison sentence for tax fraud. That's enough news for one day 😂
@AFP Because she's no longer pique,s wife?
@AFP Whereas in America, that would not only not get her imprisoned, it would probably get her elected president!

Many people offered the singer their support. Their posts on Twitter read:

the spanish colonizers trying to rob my colombian queen's money shall never succeed. shakira shall win this tax case.
@victorsojo I’m here for our anti-colonialist queen who avoids Spanish taxes and have a pic representing all researches in a good day: SHAKIRA https://t.co/aR7F6FK6CO
@AFP They're just mad Shakira rejected to their deal and is taking the matter to trial, where they lose 50% of tax cases. They can keep crying
@Phil_Lewis_ Spain regularly attempts to defraud celebrities on their taxes. Their tax agencies are corrupt. Like eat the rich or whatever but that country loves scamming foreign celebrities and Miss Shakira is pissed about it and told them to pound sand.
If Shakira said she didn't evade tax, it means she didn't. She is a smart girl with 140 iq. She definitely knows what she is doing.
Bro I will riot in the streets… if Donald trump is not in jail for tax evasion not one person should be going #Shakira twitter.com/reuters/status…

Is there a possibility of Shakira going to prison?

Carlos Cruzado revealed that he was surprised that the musician rejected the deal offered by the Barcelona prosecutor's office and risked going into trial, which could land her in prison. Although the musician has currently refused the settlement, the federal agent shared that it is likely that the singer will reach an agreement that will keep her out of jail.

Cruzado claimed that the singer could face up to six years behind bars if she does not win the trial. He said:

“It is very likely that before the trial she will reach an agreement, because most of her tax offences are aggravated and with penalties that could reach up to six years in prison for each of the offences.”

Cruzado also said that “it is very likely that she could find herself with problems,” if she does not cooperate with the prosecutors.

Sources claim that Public Proescutor’s Office has extensive evidence against the singer. The Barcelona Provincial Court also allegedly detected “signs of a crime and the need to prosecute it.”

The only factor keeping her from being imprisoned is whether she actually paid the amount requested by the tax authorities.

Reuters revealed that although Shakira’s representatives have claimed that she is not in debt, the singer has shared that she has paid 17.2 million euros to the Spanish Tax Office. The singer added that the aforementioned amount was the only outstanding amount that was asked from her.

The singer's trial date has not yet been scheduled.

Edited by Babylona Bora

