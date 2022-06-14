"Worst idea in the world": Jennifer Lopez leaves internet divided as she comments on Shakira Super Bowl half-time show

American actor and singer Jennifer Lopez, in her upcoming Netflix documentary titled Halftime, has expressed disappointment over co-headlining the Super Bowl half-time show. In 2020, Jennifer Lopez performed at the Super Bowl half-time with Hips Don’t Lie fame, Shakira.

In the documentary, Lopez tells music director Kim Burse:

“We have six f–king minutes. We have 30 seconds of a song, and if we take a minute, that’s it, we’ve got five left. But, there’s got to be certain songs that we sing, though. We have to have our singing moments. It’s not going to be a dance f–king revue. We have to sing our message.”

She further adds:

“If it was going to be a double-headliner, they should have given us 20 minutes. That’s what they should’ve f–king done.”

She also shares her thoughts about the NFL's choice to have two global superstars take the stage with manager Benny Medina. In the documentary, Medina says:

”Typically, you have one headliner at a Super Bowl. That headliner constructs a show, and, should they choose to have other guests, that’s their choice. It was an insult to say you needed two Latinas to do the job that one artist historically has done.”

Fans react to Jennifer Lopez’s comments about the Super Bowl halftime show

Although Lopez’s comments were directed at the Super Bowl’s decision to allot only six minutes to the artists, both Shakira and Jennifer Lopez fans took to the internet to draw comparisons among the artists. Some fans mentioned stats and charts, noting that one was better than the other.

Im The 🐐 @RandomRan__ and I love Shakira Shakira was never bigger than J Lo EVER in her careerand I love Shakira Shakira was never bigger than J Lo EVER in her career 😂😂😂😂😂😂 and I love Shakira

Sila Prieto @ShakBomba THREAD:

How Shakira OBJECTIVELY won the Super Bowl over JLo.

Backed with Stats and numbers. THREAD:How Shakira OBJECTIVELY won the Super Bowl over JLo.Backed with Stats and numbers. https://t.co/5J3MptgqAO

Honest Vocal Coach @thehornestvocal How Jennifer Lopez overshadowed Shakira and WON the Super Bowl



[a well needed thread] How Jennifer Lopez overshadowed Shakira and WON the Super Bowl[a well needed thread] https://t.co/TIMSGowTl3

😵‍💫 @kenjakuu jennifer lopez jealous and bitter cause she will always be remembered as shakira's backup dancer in the superbowl performance aw jennifer lopez jealous and bitter cause she will always be remembered as shakira's backup dancer in the superbowl performance aw

More on Jennifer Lopez’s documentary Halftime

The documentary, directed by Amanda Micheli, will highlight Lopez’s career and how it led to her 2020 Super Bowl halftime performance. It was announced in April that the project would debut at the 2022 Tribeca Festival. The documentary is set to release on June 14 on Netflix.

In a press release, Micheli said,

“It’s an honor to be selected for the opening night of Tribeca, and so fitting to be celebrating this critical milestone in Jennifer’s life and career just miles from where she grew up! To have the opportunity to share this film on the big screen with a New York audience is a dream come true.”

Robert De Niro, the festival’s co-founder, praised Halftime's approach to highlight Lopez's story. In a statement, De Niro said:

“Powerful storytelling — whether in music, film, or games — encourages us to fight for universal values that bind humanity together. Halftime featuring Jennifer Lopez, reminds us of that.”

According to the documentary's synopsis, the documentary will follow Lopez as she reflects on her career as a global recording star and movie icon. It includes footage from her performance at the Super Bowl halftime show and US President Biden's inauguration.

