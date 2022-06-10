3 best moments from Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's 2020 Super Bowl Halftime show

The 2020 Super Bowl Halftime show gave us dreamy performances that we will cherish for a long time. It brought together two of the most gorgeous women to ever exist. Latin beauties Shakira and Jennifer Lopez were the headliners for the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime show.

The Halftime documentary that is coming up on Netflix on June 14, 2022 was recently presented at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The documentary focuses on the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime show.

Although the show was ever spectacular, the stars weren't particularly happy with NFL for bringing in two headliners for a single show. Both Shakira and Jennifer Lopez felt that they weren't given enough time to do justice to their sets.

However, the show went very well and the two stars applauded each other both on and off stage.

Jennifer Lopez stated:

"I think it's super important for two Latina women to be headlining the Super Bowl, Especially right now in Trump’s America.”

Before of the show, Shakira also released a statement in a press conference:

"I feel truly honored to be representing so many people out there, Women, Latinas, and people of any ages. I think that J.Lo and I are here redefining paradigms about age, about race, about background. It doesn't really matter where you're from, how old you are … what matters is what you have to say. And we're here, and we have a lot of stuff to say."

Like the rest of the world, we also cannot get over these stunning ladies. Thus, we have put together three of the most iconic moments from the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The most iconic moments from the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime show

1) When Jennifer's daughter Emme made a guest appearance

This moment definitely tops this list. In the segment, a chorus of children, including Jennifer's 11 year old daughter Emme, took to centre stage and sang on Let's Get Loud. The medley was of two songs by Bruce Springsteen - Let's Get Loud and Born in the USA.

This was considered to be a not-so-subtle political message on the then plight of Latinos in America. In 2019, the Trump administration’s policy of separating migrant families at the border with Mexico created a public outcry. This happened especially after images of children in holding cells began circulating online.

Both the Latinas delivered a message that even Mexicans are Americans and have equal rights to live in the country.

The show was magnificent to the eyes of viewers as Jennifer made a stunning entrance draped in both Puerto Rican and American flags.

Shakira played the drums before joining Jennifer on stage.

2) Jennifer's Hustler Wave

Jennifer Lopez put her Hustlers training to good use during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show. She did so with her grand entrance of swinging around the pole midfield while performing to her greatest hits.

Dressed in a studded leather black ensemble, she looked ethereal. She performed her famous song Jenny From The Block before changing into a lavish silver jumpsuit.

Jennifer returned to the pole to sing her yet another hit Waiting for Tonight. It was a spectacular moment to see the charmer float on a pole. Yet again, she proved her determination and tenacity to bring in the best in her.

Soon after, Colombian singer J Balvin joined Jennifer on stage and surprised his fans. Both singers shared a sizzling performance.

3) Shakira rocked the stage

Shakira during her Super Bowl Performance (Image via Sporting News)

Shakira definitely brought the house down with her scintillating performance. She brought in major rockstar vibes while performing her greatest hits. The Colombian singer gave fans everything they could hope for.

She started off with She Wolf before moving to a rendition of Empire. During this time she brought out her guitar and showed fans what a multi-talented star she is. Shakira, then, moved forward with her massive hit, Whenever, Wherever while swaying her belly to some awesome moves. She was definitely a sight to sore eyes.

Bad Bunny joined her on stage to perform on I Like It before Shakira moved to Chantaje. She ended with Hips Don't Lie and left the audience mesmerised with her performance.

