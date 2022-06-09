Shakira reveals that her father suffered 'bad fall' after being spotted in an ambulance post Gerard Pique split

Colombian singer Shakira revealed that her father was admitted to a hospital, amid news of her split with her long-time partner, footballer Gerard Pique.

On June 4, the 45-year-old singer took to Twitter to share that her father William Mebarak Chadid had a "bad fall." Explaining the viral video, the Waka Waka singer wrote:

“Guys, I’m getting a lot of messages of concern that I was seen in an ambulance in Barcelona recently. I just wanted to let you know that those photos are from last weekend (the 28th), when my dad unfortunately had a bad fall and I accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital where he is recovering now.”

Shakira confessed that images of her were shot in an ambulance after her father was involved in an accident that brought him to the hospital.

The Hips Don't Lie singer shared two photographs on Twitter, the first on which she typed-out her statement in both English and Spanish, and the second of which was a touching, private snapshot of the star and her father, in which she was tenderly kissing her father's seriously wounded face.

Shakira is helping her father post-accident

After informing her fans about her father's incident, Shakira shared a video with him where she is being an ideal daughter.

The She Wolf singer took to her Instagram handle on June 8 where she can be seen helping her 90-year-old father practice some "cognitive simulation" after he is back from the hospital.

Shakira is seen in the video standing in front of her father with giant note cards, requesting him to read the words aloud.

The singer stated in Spanish that her father had been discharged, was at home, and was recovering. She also thanked everyone for their support throughout this difficult period.

Shakira and Gerard Pique separated after 12 years

Previously, the Colombian-born singer stunned her fans by revealing her split from Spanish soccer player Gerard Pique. In a joint statement released by the singer's public relations firm, they stated:

“We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

The pair initially met on the set of the music video for Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) in 2010. The song was the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, which was held in South Africa, and it featured several football players, notably Spain's Gerard Piqué.

The couple then went on to share two children together - Milan (9) and Sasha (7).

The confirmation of the separation comes after Spanish news outlet El Periodico reported that Piqué has moved out of their family home.

