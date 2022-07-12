Shakira's ex-boyfriend approaches her again as Colombian breaks up with Barcelona superstar Gerard Pique: Reports

According to RCN Radio, an ex-boyfriend of pop singer Shakira has approached the Colombian following her break up with Barcelona star Gerard Pique.

RCN Radio carried a report from the entertainment program "Gossip No Like".

They claim the singer's ex-partner Antonio de la Rúa approached the 45-year-old amidst her break-up with Pique.

The gentleman is alleged to have held a long relationship with the popstar and even had dedicated songs to her former lover in the past.

A presenter on the entertainment program was quoted as saying:

"Mr. De la Rúa got his act together, spoke nicely into his ear , and said: ' You have to remember old times."

It has also been suggested that De la Rúa was the one who ended the relationship, although it had been believed that the singer was the one to do so.

There has been speculation over the reasons behind Shakira and Pique's breakup, with reports of infidelity on the part of the Barcelona defender.

The pop singer's mother spoke of how the aftermath of her daughter's split is affecting the 45-year-old, saying:

“Shakira is not having a good time. The separation from Gerard Piqué, surrounded by controversy, is affecting her."

Shakira @shakira Nos enseñaste a levantarnos después de cada caída y esta vez sabemos que lo volveras a hacer. Te amamos. Nos enseñaste a levantarnos después de cada caída y esta vez sabemos que lo volveras a hacer. Te amamos. https://t.co/1Eh71ixUYu

Alongside the end of their relationship is the current custody battle over their children Milan and Sasha.

Pique is reportedly rejecting the singer's wishes to leave Barcelona and move to Miami as he wants them to continue with their education in Catalonia.

Marca reports that a court case may ensue as a result of the disagreements over the children's future.

It remains to be seen whether the couple will air out their differences amicably or contentiously through court.

Shakira trying to fight for her children to move to Miami with her despite Gerard Pique's disagreement

The singer wants the children in Miami

Shakira is eager for her children to leave Barcelona and head to Miami with her, but Pique is strongly against the idea.

An insider has told Informalia (via Geo.Tv):

"Shakira is not going to stop until she manages to move to Miami and take the children with her. That is her main goal. But she can't without Piqué's consent, and he won't give it. Not even for a few days of vacation."

Fati | DON'T YOU WORRY 👽 @fatishakifan1 12 years ago today, Shakira made History by performing "Waka Waka" to 700 MILLION viewers from 215 countries during The Closing Ceremony of 2010 FIFA World Cup in Johannesburg, South Africa. 12 years ago today, Shakira made History by performing "Waka Waka" to 700 MILLION viewers from 215 countries during The Closing Ceremony of 2010 FIFA World Cup in Johannesburg, South Africa. https://t.co/8Rdb1wEosu

The former couple had seemingly been in a loving relationship before their shock breakup was announced on June 4.

The two met in 2010 whilst filming the Colombian singer's FIFA World Cup song 'Waka Waka'.

