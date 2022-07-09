“The separation from Gerard Pique, surrounded by controversy, is affecting her” – Shakira’s mother breaks silence after breakup with Barcelona star

Pop star Shakira's mother has broken her silence over the Colombian's breakup with Barcelona star Gerard Pique, as per The Times Hub.

The former couple announced in early June that they were ending their 11-year relationship, and controversy has taken hold since.

Speculation that Pique has committed infidelity has been heightened by reports claiming that Shakira has proof of the Barca defender having an affair.

The pop singer's mother has now spoken on the couple's split, detailing how the singer is struggling with the aftermath.

A source said:

“Shakira is not having a good time. The separation from Gerard Piqué, surrounded by controversy, is affecting her . But she is still more concerned about the state of health of her father, William Mebarak.”

The singer's father, William Mebarak Chadid, reportedly suffered a fall over recent weeks and his condition is of concern to the Colombian.

It is just another unfortunate setback for the singer, whose breakup with Pique continues to take twists and turns.

Meanwhile, the Barcelona star has entered into a relationship with a 20-year-old woman and has reportedly signed a confidentiality agreement to stave off media interest.

The 35-year-old has encountered many problems following the breakup with the pop singer, including clashes with paparazzi and uncertainty over his Barca future.

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique's place in Xavi Hernandez's side under threat following breakup with Shakira

A difficult period for the Barcelona defender

According to Marca, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez lost confidence in Gerard Pique following the Spanish defender's breakup with Shakira.

The former Manchester United centre-back is heading into pre-season with Barca but is currently encountering an abductor injury that is keeping him sidelined.

Alongside this, the arrival of Andreas Christensen as a free transfer from Chelsea has only placed more doubt on the veteran defender's future.

Christensen, 26, has joined Blaugrana on a four-year contract having impressed under Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge.

The Dane made 160 appearances, scoring two goals and contributing two assists, and was part of Chelsea's UEFA Champions League winning side in 2021.

He is expected to be a prominent member of Xavi's backline at the Nou Camp given his past few years at the west London club.

Hence, problems still lie ahead for Pique with off-the-field issues plaguing his current situation in the Barcelona team. The Spaniard has two years left on his current deal with Barca.

