Shakira in ‘possession’ of images that prove Pique’s infidelity after hiring detectives who unearthed alleged relationship with a woman - Reports

Colombian pop star Shakira reportedly hired a detective agency to keep a watch on ex-partner Gerard Pique, according to Spanish outlet MARCA. These detectives apparently have proof of the FC Barcelona defender's involvement in a relationship with another woman.

The split between the couple has been one of the major talking points off the field this summer. The pair ended their long relationship last month after reports accused the Spanish centre-back of cheating on his partner.

The controversy surrounding the high-profile break-up has taken another turn following Shakira's hiring of detectives to keep track of Pique's movements. According to the aforementioned source, the 45-year-old pop star could have several images of her ex-partner which could prove his infidelity.

However, the source also suggested that those images will not be made public for the purpose of privacy.

It was reported that Pique's new girlfriend is a blonde woman in her 20s. Her name apparently begins with the letter "C." However, there is not a lot more information on the alleged new partner of the 35-year-old Barcelona defender.

According to MARCA, the lady is currently working as a waitress in a bar.

Evening Standard Culture @ESCulture bit.ly/3QRfcy1 Shakira and Pique are sadly separating - here’s their incredible combined net worth Shakira and Pique are sadly separating - here’s their incredible combined net worth 💰 bit.ly/3QRfcy1

Shakira and Pique could also be involved in a legal battle involving their two children following their split. According to another report from MARCA, the centre-back wants legal custody of his two children.

Shakira, on the other hand, wants to take them along with her to Miami as she does not want to remain in Barcelona.

Gerard Pique and Shakira first met each other all the way back in 2010

Gerard Pique and Shakira have ended their 12-year long relationship. According to the Los Angeles Times, the pair first met each other all the way back in 2010 on the set of a music video. The song was "Waka Waka," which was the official anthem of that year's FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

It is worth mentioning that the 2010 FIFA World Cup was an important milestone for the Barcelona defender. Spain went on to win their first ever World Cup, beating the Netherlands in the final in Johannesburg. Fellow Barcelona star Andres Iniesta scored the winning goal in injury-time.

Pique played the full 120 minutes in that final. He was partnered alongside Carles Puyol in defense on that occasion, with both players excelling throughout the tournament.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far