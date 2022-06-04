"We regret to confirm that we are separating" - Gerard Pique and Shakira release joint statement to confirm their split 

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique and popstar Shakira have announced that they are separating.

The pair had been in a relationship for twelve years. However, following days of speculation about the couple's status, they have now released a joint statement via the singer's communication agency Efe.

As per Mundo Deportivo, the statement read:

"We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask for respect for privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

Pique and Shakira met briefly before Spain's victorious 2010 World Cup campaign in South Africa. The Colombian superstar provided the tournament's song 'Waka Waka'."

The now-former couple have two children together, nine-year-old Milan and Sasha, who is six years old.

Pique's and Shakira's statement ends days of speculation surrounding the couple

According to a report by El Periodico, the pair have been living separately for a few weeks. Pique was kicked out of their family home for being caught in bed with another woman.

The report also claims that the Spain international has been staying in a bachelor pad and living a 'party lifestyle' since the separation.

There had been rumors that the woman Pique had cheated on Shakira with was the mother of Barcelona and Spanish teammate Gavi. However, The Mirror has reported that those claims are untrue.

Spanish magazine Lecturas (as per Mundo Deportivo) claimed that the 45-year-old singer had suffered panic attacks due to her relationship issues. However, she released a statement denying those rumors.

The statement read:

"Recently I have received some messages of concern about people who claim to have seen me in an ambulance in Barcelona. I wanted to clarify that these are some photos that were taken on the 28th when my father unfortunately had a major fall. This day, I personally accompanied him on a ambulance to the hospital where he is recovering favorably. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your support and love always."

35-year-old Pique has endured a difficult season at Camp Nou due to numerous injury issues. He has still managed to play 39 times across the campaign.

The former La Masia graduate will go down as one of the club's greatest servants, having won every major honor available to him on numerous occasions.

