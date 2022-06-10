"She's 22-years-old, she's blonde" - Laura Fa and Lorena Vasquez spill details about Barcelona star Pique's new relationship which led to breakup with Shakira

Journalists Laura Fa and Lorena Vasquez have identified Barcelona defender Gerard Pique's new relationship which led to his breakup with Colombian pop star Shakira. The duo decided to end their relationship last week after the 35-year-old defender was accused of cheating.

According to the aforementioned journalists (via MARCA), the Spanish defender has been seeing his new partner for quite some time now. The journalists claim that the duo met each other at a renowned nightclub in the city of Barcelona named La Traviesa.

Reports also suggest that the girl Pique is seeing has deleted her Instagram account which comprised of more than 300 followers.

Laura Fa and Lorena Vasquez have also revealed that the mystery girl's name starts with the letter "C." The source was quoted as saying the following:

"She's 22 years old, she's blonde, she's a student and an event model."

Laura Fa has also provided a detailed description of the girl's appearance. The journalist was quoted as saying the following (via MARCA):

"She has very defined cheekbones. She has a very defined face, she's not one of those girls with a doll's face. She's very childlike when she's wearing a basic t-shirt, but when she's dressed up she is very glamorous."

Shakira and Pique's relationship has been one of the most talked about subjects in football world following the end of the 2021-22 season. The season ended early for the centre-back as he suffered from an injury which saw him miss the last four La Liga games.

The 35-year-old defender made 39 appearances for Barcelona during the 2021-22 season and contributed three goals along the way.

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique and Shakira met each other back in 2010

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique met pop star Shakira all the way back in 2010 ahead of that year's FIFA World Cup in South Africa, according to The Metro. The pair met on the set of a music video.

Both the Spaniard and Shakira have been together since then before their sudden break up earlier this month. It is worth mentioning that the duo have two kids together as well.

The 2010 FIFA World Cup was crucial in the career of the 35-year-old defender. Spain went on to win their first World Cup by beating the Netherlands in the final. Pique's Barcelona teammate Andres Iniesta scored the winning goal in the final in extra-time.

