Barcelona defender Gerard Pique unwilling to let Shakira take his kids out of Spain on holiday as custody battle rambles on: Reports

According to multiple reports, Barcelona’s Gerard Pique is reluctant to let Shakira take their kids out of Spain even on a short vacation.

Gerard Pique and long-term partner Shakira announced their breakup last month. The announcement came after Pique was accused of cheating on the pop star and was pictured with multiple women. As the pair continue to fight in-court over the custody of their two children Sasha and Mulan, reports have claimed that Pique has not allowed Shakira to leave Spain with the kids.

Previously, Televisión Española's journalist Laura Fa had claimed that Pique was not letting Shakira leave with their kids to Miami. Now, according to Informalia (via The News) , the 35-year old is not letting Shakira take the kids out of Barcelona as well.

A source revealed the following:

"Shakira is not going to stop until she manages to move to Miami and take the children with her. That is her main goal. But she can't without Piqué's consent, and he won't give it. Not even for a few days of vacation.”

The source added:

“Piqué is not going to let Shakira separate him from his children. He doesn't want what happened to Colate to happen to him, who has no choice but to live in Miami if he wants to see and be with his son. He will not allow Shakira to move in with them.

"Not even temporarily. He knows that later he could have problems to bring them back if she refused. And he wants to avoid that by all means.”

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique’s personal problems continue

The last few months have not been kind to Gerard Pique. The defender has seen his importance in the Barcelona team dwindle. Physical problems and his attitude off the pitch have reportedly been an issue for Xavi Hernandez as well. The manager has reportedly told the player that he will not be counting on him for next season (as per SPORT).

Of course, Barcelona have in Eric Garcia, Ronald Araujo and now Andreas Christensen three young defenders who will only get better with time. While Pique has a lot in his personal life right now, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has been supportive of the star.

He said (via Footballtransfers.com):

“Pique is suffering. As much as we imagine, we have in our imagination players with fame, money and everything we like, but they are people and Pique is a great person. He is one of the captains, he is lucky, and he has given a lot and he has to give us a lot.”

Needless to say, the Barcelona defender currently needs the support of his teammates and fans, without which his career might just edge closer to an end.

