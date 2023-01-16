"In her IDGAF mode": Shakira's witch story sends fans into a frenzy as video goes viral

Colombian singer Shakira has sent fans into a frenzy after she put up a witch mannequin on her house's balcony, which reportedly faces Gerard Pique's mother's pad.

As per the Daily Mail, residents near the 45-year-old star's Barcelona residence reportedly heard her blasting her newly released diss track at full volume for her former 35-year-old partner, Pique.

Screenshot of a fan reacting to Shakira's witch mannequin antic (Image via Twitter)

According to viral videos on the internet, a lifesize witch doll in black attire and gray hair can be seen standing on the star's balcony. As for the song, the lyrics of the new diss track are seemingly aimed at the football star's new girlfriend, Clara Chia Mart.

Twitter reacts to Shakira's witch mannequin antic

ShakiraMedia @ShakiraMedia Shakira has reportedly been listening to her BZRP session on a loop today, where there is also a witch on the balcony pointing at her ex-mother-in-law's house… 🧙‍♀️Shakira has reportedly been listening to her BZRP session on a loop today, where there is also a witch on the balcony pointing at her ex-mother-in-law's house… 🧙‍♀️🔊 Shakira has reportedly been listening to her BZRP session on a loop today, where there is also a witch on the balcony pointing at her ex-mother-in-law's house… https://t.co/ZX2qXJG8lB

After the video of Shakira's balcony occupied by a life-size witch mannequin reportedly facing Pique's mother's house went viral, Twitterati could not believe themselves. Several fans hailed the star for taking this move after Gerard Pique cheated on her.

Others seemingly enjoyed the drama that the Whenever, Wherever singer caused with Pique's family.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the Hips Don't Lie's singer's antic.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the Hips Don't Lie's singer's antic.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the Hips Don't Lie's singer's antic.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the Hips Don't Lie's singer's antic.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the Hips Don't Lie's singer's antic.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the Hips Don't Lie's singer's antic.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the Hips Don't Lie's singer's antic.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the Hips Don't Lie's singer's antic.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the Hips Don't Lie's singer's antic.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the Hips Don't Lie's singer's antic.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the Hips Don't Lie's singer's antic.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the Hips Don't Lie's singer's antic.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the Hips Don't Lie's singer's antic.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the Hips Don't Lie's singer's antic.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the Hips Don't Lie's singer's antic.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to the Hips Don't Lie's singer's antic.

Shakira's witch mannequin worries Gerard Pique's mother

According to Spanish news outlet Marca, Gerard Pique's mother, Montserrat Bernabeu, has noticed the black witch mounted on a broomstick on Shakira's Barcelona house balcony.

On the Spanish show Mas Vale Tarde, journalist Marc Leirado Millan stated that Pique's mother even asked one of Shakira's assistants to turn the mannequin around so that it does not face their house, which is on the same street.

The show crew reportedly went to the star's residence to verify the claims that the witch was facing Bernabeu's house. While they were shooting, they saw a worker coming out and taking it away after they saw the cameras filming what Shakira was doing. But according to some reports, it was later put back on the spot.

On social media, journalist Marc Leirado revealed that the situation has been going on for weeks. He said (according to Marca):

"Weeks ago, I got some information that Pique's mother was worried about an alleged ritual that was done to her with a black witch. But I didn't give it any more importance."

Shakira and Gerard Pique first crossed each other's paths in 2010. They were in a long-term relationship and shared two boys, Sasha Pique Mebarak and Milan Pique Mebarak. However, the couple announced their separation in a joint statement on June 11, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes