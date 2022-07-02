Shakira makes public appearance after Pique breakup as she smiles and laughs while surfing with ‘handsome’ man - Reports 

Colombian pop singer Shakira has made a public appearance following her well-publicised breakup with Barcelona defender Gerard Pique. She was pictured smiling and laughing with a 'handsome' man.

Shakira, 45, and Pique, 35, ended their 11-year relationship in early June, and rumours have since ensued over what led to the couple's breakup. Nevertheless, it appears the pop singer is keen to move on from the ordeal, with the Daily Mail reporting:

"Shakira was all smiles on Tuesday as she went surfing in Spain with a handsome pal and her son Milan."

shakirastuff @shakirastuff_ Shakira was spotted surfing with Milan and Sasha in Cantabria, Spain on Tuesday, June 28. [via bit.ly/3bIP6gs Shakira was spotted surfing with Milan and Sasha in Cantabria, Spain on Tuesday, June 28. [via bit.ly/3bIP6gs] https://t.co/qtx85QbdJb

Pique and Shakira are currently at loggerheads regarding the future of their children Sasha and Milan.

The singer had reportedly requested for the children to join her on a two-month vacation in Miami, which Pique declined. However, Shakira has been enjoying the summer sun in Spain and enjoyed surfing with an unknown man on Tuesday.

She is reportedly expected to move away from Barcelona, with Miami a potential destination (per Marca). Meanwhile, there remains uncertainty over Pique's future at Barcelona, with the La Liga club having removed a poster of the player outside the Camp Nou.

The 35-year-old is expected to further slip down the pecking order at Barcelona following the expected arrival of Andreas Christensen.

Gerard Pique and Shakira's custody battle over their children intensifies

Problems continue for the ex-couple

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique and pop singer Shakira continue to be in disagreement over the future of their children.

Geo reports that the couple have now handed over custody papers in their legal battle. The Barcelona centre-back is keen for his children to remain in Catalonia, as they hold a close relationship with his parents, who are neighbours.

Meanwhile, the pop singer wants the children to join her as she potentially moves to Miami. The constant issues in the breakup appear to be having a knock-on effect on Pique, who has run into problems with the paparazzi.

Aakansha Rao @AakanshaRao_1 Video: Gerard Pique gets into an altercation with paparazzi trying to film his children eaglesboss.com/video-gerard-p… Video: Gerard Pique gets into an altercation with paparazzi trying to film his children eaglesboss.com/video-gerard-p…

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana kick off their pre-season on July 12 with a friendly against Tercera Division side UE Olot.

The 35-year-old will look to use pre-season as a distraction from his Shakira breakup, with his future at the Camp Nou also in question. Meanwhile, the Colombian singer continues to try and move on from the split.

