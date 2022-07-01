Barcelona remove Frenkie de Jong and Gerard Pique from poster at Camp Nou: Reports

The latest developments at the Camp Nou could be hinting at the nearing departures of two Barcelona first team members. Midfielder Frenkie de Jong has been linked with a move to Manchester United since the beginning of the transfer window. Meanwhile, Gerard Pique is aware that he has fallen down the pecking order and is no longer guaranteed a starting spot in the side.

The Express reported that both players have been axed from the posters displayed at the Nou Camp. The front side of Barcelona's home stadium showcased both De Jong and Pique, however, with their futures up in the air, the posters have been taken down.

The Catalan club's renowned stadium is now sponsored by Spotify and many things are bound to change. The posters at the front, for instance, now showcase Ansu Fati, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Pedri. Also, three players from Barcelona Femení squad, namely, Alexia Patellas, Mapi Leon and Aitana Bonmati, are emblazoned alongside the male stars.

With these changes, the Blaugrana are hinting at the start of a new era. Erik ten Hag was keen on a reunion with Dutch midfielder De Jong having coached him earlier at Ajax. Manchester Evening News reported that the Red Devils have agreed to a deal in principle for the 25-year old in a move that will cost €65m, excluding add-ons.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Unclear whether this will have any impact on Man Utd bid to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona. Dursun represents the 25yo & is negotiating personal terms for that deal with #MUFC , after clubs reached a consensus on fee of €65m + €20m (still work to do on payments + structure) Unclear whether this will have any impact on Man Utd bid to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona. Dursun represents the 25yo & is negotiating personal terms for that deal with #MUFC, after clubs reached a consensus on fee of €65m + €20m (still work to do on payments + structure)

The Barcelona midfielder is currently enjoying his holiday and is expected to go through his medical soon. He will leave the Catalans after a three-year stint, where he has made 140 appearances for the Spanish giants, scoring 13 goals and setting up a further 17 for his teammates.

Barcelona shortlist Portuguese international to replace veteran Sergio Busquets

The Catalans are already planning for an acquisition they would like to make next year to replace Sergio Busquets in midfield. Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves has been identified as Barcelona's choice to replace their veteran. However, as per Sport, the club will move for the player next summer.

Busquets has struggled with injuries of late and his current contract expires in 2023. Whether the Catalans let go of their maestro next year as a free agent or extend his contract is a question that will be answered with time.

Football España @footballespana_ Barcelona like Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves a great deal. But the club's financial situation, coupled with the urgent need to reinforce other positions, means that the Catalan club are going to wait until 2023 to go for him according to @sport Barcelona like Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves a great deal. But the club's financial situation, coupled with the urgent need to reinforce other positions, means that the Catalan club are going to wait until 2023 to go for him according to @sport. https://t.co/OYicQysGMS

Xavi Hernandez and co. were keen to sign the Portuguese this summer. However, their economic struggles made it difficult to pursue this deal along with their other priority targets. The Spanish outlet suggests that the Blaugrana will return for him in 2023, when Neves will only have one year left on his Wolves' contract.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far